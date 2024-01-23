* This is a contributed article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.

When wealthy foreigners seek opportunities in America, few advisors can guide them through complex international tax puzzles as adeptly as Karen Park. As co-founder of boutique firm Advise RE, Karen has spent over a decade entrenched amongst influential family offices and executives overseeing billions in assets.

Through these close ties nurtured over years, she has cultivated an exceptional ability to provide solutions tailored to her discerning clients' aspirations. "You can't be an expert in everything," Karen explains. "As an entrepreneur, it is important to build a team, to learn and leverage the competency of others."

Unlike giant firms treating clients as faceless passersby to be shuffled between advisors, Karen rejects a one-size-fits-all approach. She and her tight-knit team take time to deeply understand a client's financial and personal objectives, meticulously crafting customized strategies aligned to their goals.

This dedication and attention to detail has become Karen's trademark as she's emerged as a trusted advisor helping elite global clients unlock opportunities in business, tax and law.

The expertise Karen demonstrates today is built on outstanding academic foundations, including a Master's degree in Business Taxation from the prestigious University of Southern California, where she earned the Hemphill/Redmond Tax Fellowship, awarded to only a handful of top performers for exceptional academic achievement.

But beyond scholastic accolades, Karen makes time to pay it forward, generously lending her expertise to empower the next generation of young Asian American entrepreneurs through ACE NextGen SoCal.

As Karen would be quick to explain, in navigating the intricacies of international tax codes and regulations across jurisdictions, no one person can realistically claim expertise on everything. By actively fostering communication across experts from various specialties, she is able to assemble the complete picture needed to tackle even the most complex client needs.

Having directly lived and worked in Asian and North American countries for over a decade while attaining fluency in 5 languages, Karen has cultivated a global perspective and cross-cultural savvy that is rare to find, allowing her to make quick connections with clients abroad aiming to crack America's elaborate cross-border tax and regulatory puzzles.

Looking ahead, Karen envisions herself in a role as a personal CFO to high-net-worth individuals and companies from abroad looking to invest or set up operations in the US. For international businesses, she can efficiently map out optimal structures to establish American operations, staffing, regulatory compliance and governance while minimizing tax liability exposure.

For wealthy individual investors or entrepreneurs, Karen can advise on tailored pathways to fund, purchase, and manage lucrative US real estate holdings, enterprises or other high-growth investment ventures while leveraging tools like opportunity zones or treaties to maximize after-tax returns.

As the intricacies of the US tax and regulatory labyrinth for foreigners continue to elaborate in complexity, Karen Park stands as a beacon ready to guide clients through the most intricate passageways. With her guidance, clients worldwide are unlocking access to business opportunities America has to offer.