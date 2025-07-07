What began as a bold mission to disrupt the cannabis market in Mexico has transformed into something even more scalable, and possibly far more impactful. Innerbloom Holdings, LLC, originally launched with the intent of becoming a vertically integrated cannabis company in Latin America, has pivoted into a wellness powerhouse with a singular goal: to bring CBD to the masses. And with its flagship brand, Tía María, the founding team believes they've cracked the code.

At the heart of Innerbloom are its founders, a collective of legal, entrepreneurial, and activist minds that includes Ralph Schulke, Gregory Brucia, Alejandro de la Peña Martínez, Jiangsu Wongpec, and Julio Zenil. These are not outsiders chasing hype; they are seasoned veterans and cultural insiders who have spent years laying the legal, social, and operational groundwork for the industry's next major leap.

Innerbloom was born in Mexico, where Schulke saw an opportunity to help pioneer a nascent cannabis industry. Backed by a team with deep legal and market expertise, Schulke envisioned a company that would touch every aspect of the cannabis value chain, from cultivation to distribution.

But Mexico's regulatory rollercoaster threw those plans into disarray. "In 2017, we were poised to become one of the first international licensees to enter the Mexican cannabis market," Schulke recalls. "The outgoing president legalized it. Then the new administration reversed everything. That forced us to pivot, not just as entrepreneurs, but as advocates."

Together, they founded the Latin American Cannabis Alliance (A.L.C.A.N.N.), a nonprofit advocacy group focused on cannabis legalization and policy reform. They lobbied, built partnerships with institutions, and gave voice to a movement that had long been marginalized. Schulke shares, "To be able to do business in this industry, we had to fight to make it legal first."

The experience deepened their understanding of Latin American markets and regulatory landscapes and ultimately laid the foundation for what came next.

Innerbloom's current form reflects a major strategic pivot. The company is now laser-focused on CBD-based wellness products, starting in Mexico but with global ambitions. From CBD-infused pain and inflammation products, deodorants, and toothpaste to skincare, shampoos, and sunscreens, to name a few, the Innerbloom team aims to normalize CBD as a household ingredient.

"This is a mass-market consumer goods company," Schulke explains. "We're not chasing trends. We're delivering high-quality, affordable products that integrate CBD into people's daily routines."

The timing couldn't be more critical. As Schulke points out, the CBD hype cycle in the US has deflated, and what's left is a massive underserved market, especially across Latin America, where regulatory environments are evolving, but the demand for accessible wellness solutions is real. "What we're doing is accelerating that trend. We're making it affordable now, especially in a market like Mexico that's ready for it," Schulke adds.

Innerbloom's leadership team brings a rare combination of regulatory expertise, branding acumen, and grassroots credibility. Martínez is one of the influential figures within the Mexican marketing and artificial intelligence industry. On the other hand, Wongpec's media and activist background strengthens the company's storytelling and public education for hemp and CBD. With over 20 years of experience as a business attorney, Brucia provides the company with unparalleled legal expertise, ensuring it remains adaptable in an evolving regulatory landscape.

And Schulke, with an instinct for untapped opportunity and expertise in the hemp and cannabis industry, brings it all together. In conjunction, they've built what Schulke calls 'a turnkey leadership team,' one ready to take advantage of a massive market shift that few others are even noticing.

"We've survived where many haven't," he says. For investors, distributors, and consumers looking to be part of CBD's next big wave, Innerbloom can be a blueprint for what sustainable, culturally intelligent entrepreneurship looks like in a post-hype era.