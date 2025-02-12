Asian markets mostly rose Thursday and oil prices extended losses as forecast-topping US inflation was overshadowed by hopes for an end to the Ukraine war after news Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin had discussed peace talks.

The US president said he expected to meet his Russian counterpart in Saudi Arabia "in the not too distant future" to find a route to ending the three-year conflict, which has fanned geopolitical fears and energy costs.

Trump said the two had held a "lengthy and highly productive" conversation and added that he expected they would visit each other's countries.

The Kremlin said the call lasted nearly one-and-a-half hours, and the leaders had agreed that the "time has come to work together".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a "meaningful conversation" with Trump and that the leaders discussed ways to end the war.

News of the apparent thaw between the nuclear-armed powers provided a boost to risk appetite, with the euro and pound both rallying against the dollar.

London and Frankfurt enjoyed a third straight day of record highs.

Oil prices fell again Thursday, having shed more than two percent on Wednesday.

"If this push for peace gains traction, expect an even bigger unwind in war-premium assets and a fresh bid for riskier plays," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

In morning trade, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei and Manila were all higher, though Singapore, Wellington and Jakarta fell.

The gains came despite losses on Wall Street where investors were jolted by data Wednesday showing consumer prices rose three percent last month, above expectations and faster than December.

Core prices, which exclude food and energy, also came in hotter than estimates.

The readings dealt a blow to hopes that the Fed would continue to lower rates this year, having cut three times in 2024, with traders now pricing just one, according to Bloomberg.

The figures came a day after bank chief Jerome Powell warned policymakers were in no hurry to loosen monetary policy further, remarks echoed by other officials.

"In our view, the bottom line is clear: the Fed has no reason to cut further. Inflation seems to be stuck above target," analysts at BoA Global Research said in a note.

"The bar for hikes is still high, but they should be part of the conversation after today's data."

Soon after the data was released, Trump hit out at predecessor Joe Biden for fanning prices.

He also called for rates to be lowered, adding they would "go hand in hand" with his plans to impose tariffs on major US trading partners -- despite many economists arguing that both measures would boost inflation.

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.3 percent at 39,474.80 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.1 percent at 22,104.68

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,349.80

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0395 from $1.0387 on Wednesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2451 from $1.2446

Dollar/yen: UP at 154.50 yen from 154.39 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 83.48 pence from 83.40 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.9 percent at $70.73 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.9 percent at $74.52 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 44,368.56 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 8,807.44 (close)