Oblique Seville won Jamaica's first men's world 100m title in 10 years after outpacing Kishane Thompson and defending champion Noah Lyles for gold in Tokyo on Sunday.

Seville timed a personal best of 9.77sec for the victory with Thompson taking silver in 9.82sec while Lyles claimed bronze with a time of 9.89sec.

It was the Caribbean island's first world sprint title since Usain Bolt, watching from the stands, won the 100m and 200m double at the 2015 world championships in Beijing.

Bolt, an 11-time world champion, had bet on a Jamaican 1-2 in this 100m, outspokenly backing both Thompson and Seville to beat Olympic champion Lyles.

And it proved to be an astute reading of form and technique.

Bolt erupted in cheers when the Jamaican duo raced through the line.

Bob Marley's "Buffalo Soldier" boomed over the tannoy as the sizeable Jamaican fan contingent cheered in delight, 24-year-old Seville responding by ripping open the top of his one-piece sprint suit.

Ever the showman, Lyles, in lane four outside Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi, was given a rapturous welcome by a packed-out National Stadium.

As the on-track camera zoomed in for an introductory shot for the two giant screens, the 28-year-old American thrust up his hands.

There was no repeat of his unleashing of an imaginary "kamehamaha" energy ball attack in tribute to the Japanese anime "Dragon Ball" that had so delighted the crowd during heats.

Thompson, much more subdued, was in lane five, American Kenny Bednarek in six, a calm Seville in seven and Botswana's Olympic silver medallist Letsile Tebogo in eight.

Akani Simbine and Gift Leotlela, the two South Africans who qualified as the next two fastest from the semi-finals, were drawn in lanes one and nine respectively.

There was drama, however, as Tebogo false started. So blatant was his pre-emptive stumble forward, the officials had no hesitation in showing him a straight red card.

The Botswanan offered a round of applause to a muted crowd as he exited in a sad end to his day.

The seven remaining sprinters were recalled and re-settled into the blocks, the starter shushing a crowd now back buzzing in anticipation.

On the second time of calling, Lyles -- not known for his fast starts -- was left in the wake of Thompson and Seville, who fairly hared away.

The American's top end speed in the last third of the race is legendary, but he had left himself far too much to do.

Thompson arguably got out to the best start from his blocks, propelling his huge frame into a lead that he only ceded to Seville in the very final metres.

With Bolt erupting in joy, flags waving and whistles blown by a partisan crowd, the moment belonged to Jamaica and the potential arrival of a new dynasty of sprinters able to mix it once more with the elite of the United States.