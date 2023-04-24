KEY POINTS Barbara Corcoran told the 'Shark Tank' producer firing her was a mistake

Corcoran dissolved the company she founded with her ex-boyfriend after he cheated

She likes to fire her poor performing and 'chronic complainer' employees on Fridays

Barbara Corcoran recently revealed that she was fired as a "Shark Tank" judge just two weeks after landing the job.

In a recent episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, Corcoran shared how she was asked to be an investor on the first season of "Shark Tank," but a week before the show was set to film, a producer informed her that they're going with a different female investor instead.

"I was embarrassed. I told all my friends, I'm going to Hollywood," Corcoran said.

"So I sat down and wrote an email right to them and said, 'You've made a mistake.'"

The 74-year-old real estate tycoon said she kept the email short and demanded that the producers invite her and the other female judge they decided to go with and compete for the seat on the show.

The producers agreed and she eventually landed the job.

She also shared in the podcast episode how her ex-boyfriend of 11 years, who she built her successful real estate business with, left her for her secretary.

"I couldn't fire her because he owned 51% of the company," Corcoran said, although she said that she found a way out by dissolving the company and trying to make it on her own.

"You'll never succeed without me," her ex-boyfriend told her before they parted ways.

That statement made Corcoran vow to herself that she'd rather die than see herself fail. And true enough, she was able to build a multibillion-dollar business from a $1,000 loan from her ex-boyfriend.

She is now worth a whopping $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Corcoran also shared a tip for those in their 20s who want to get in the real estate game -- "get in the game as fast as you can."

"You're in a no-win game. When you're in your 20s, you have a big ego. I have advised so many people in their 20s to hit up their parents, there's no shame in that. Nobody in New York under 40 buys without the help of family. If they have savings or a rich uncle or rich aunt does, you can say, 'Hey, you like to be my partner? I'll give you half the profit when I sell this thing. Just give me the down payment or the full down payment,'" she said.

In an episode of another business podcast, "The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett," Corcoran revealed that before she sold and left her real estate firm, The Corcoran Group, in 2001, she liked firing employees on Fridays.

She said that she enjoyed the activity, often without any explanation at all, as it meant plucking out poor performers and "chronic complainers" from her company, a report from CNBC said.

However, she was criticized for this action.