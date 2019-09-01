California-based company American Beef Packers Inc. issued a recall Sunday on roughly 24,428 pounds of raw beef that ha been deemed unfit for human consumption by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). According to the official FSIS release, the recalled products were improperly produced and released before test results could be returned from an FSIS inspection.

The products in question were produced and packaged on Aug. 21. The complete listing of products subject to this recall can be found on the FSIS website. The labels of the products can be viewed here. They bear the establishment number “EST. 34741” inside their USDA mark of inspection.

The beef products affected by this recall were shipped to federal establishments in California and Oregon. The FSIS was notified of the issue on Aug. 30. To date, no adverse health issues have been reported as a result of consuming the beef products, but anyone who suspects that they may have an issue related to the recalled products should reach out to their healthcare providers.

While the potential risk presented by these are low, the FSIS still urges anyone with these products not to eat them.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the regulatory manager of American Beef Packers at (909) 628-4888 ext. 123.

Photo: Getty Images/Joe Raedle