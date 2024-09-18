Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released his first statement since a twin set of bombings that targeted communication devices used by the armed group Hezbollah.

He didn't directly address the deadly bombings of pagers and walkie-talkies but the cryptic 10-second clip in Hebrew simply said that the people of northern Isreal will be able to return to their homes safely.

נחזיר את תושבי הצפון בביטחה לבתיהם. pic.twitter.com/3Zc22pS6C4 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 18, 2024

Hezbollah has been firing rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel for months. Residents were evacuated from several communities.

The first round of explosions on Tuesday targeted pagers used by Hezbollah. Nearly a dozen deaths and thousands of injuries were reported.

A second round of exploding devices rocked Lebanon late Wednesday afternoon. They apparently targeted walkie-talkies the group uses to communicate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.