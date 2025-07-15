After more than two decades of consistent growth and innovation in Canada's residential and commercial construction sector, Good Earth Builders is setting its sights on the United States. The company, founded as a family business in 2002 and led by Usman Bashir since 2014, is now actively seeking investors to support its expansion into key US markets, including California, New York, and Washington, DC.

Known for delivering custom builds, large-scale multi-family developments, and luxury acreage homes, Good Earth Builders has grown its footprint beyond Calgary to operate in Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and Toronto. Its success is driven by a commitment to quality craftsmanship, sustainability, and community needs, particularly the rising demand for affordable rental housing amid population growth.

"We saw a critical gap in Calgary: there simply weren't enough rental units for the number of people moving here," said Bashir, President and Owner of Good Earth Builders. "That's where we focused our efforts: multi-family homes, duplexes, and 8-plexes. And now we see that same need mirrored in parts of the United States. Our goal is to replicate the success we've had in Canada to help fill those housing shortages."

With over 23 years of construction experience and a reputation for excellence in building projects up to 10 stories high, Good Earth Builders is looking for aligned investment partners to fuel its US growth strategy. Bashir emphasized the opportunity to serve both investors and families by addressing housing demands in urban centers that are grappling with affordability and access issues.

The firm's expansion plans are underpinned by its vertically integrated model. In addition to design-build construction, the company operates Mpact Management Solutions, a full-service management arm that supports investors seeking turnkey rental opportunities. "Many of our clients are investors who want long-term rental properties," Bashir noted. "We not only build for them, we manage for them too."

Good Earth Builders has made sustainability a cornerstone of its operations. For every job completed, the company plants 10 trees as part of its environmental stewardship commitment. From energy-efficient custom homes to eco-conscious multi-unit builds, the firm is focused on reducing its environmental footprint while delivering lasting value.

"Every project we take on is rooted in precision, sustainability, and client satisfaction," Bashir stated. "Our success has been largely word-of-mouth. Now we're at the point where we're ready to take that momentum and build something even bigger."

The company is currently exploring partnerships, joint ventures, and capital backing to soon enter the US markets. Target locations include high-demand urban hubs where housing affordability is an ongoing challenge, but investment appetite remains strong.

"We've proven our model works in Canada," Bashir added. "Now, we want to bring that expertise and care to communities that need more homes, better rental options, and construction partners they can trust."

Media Contact

Name: Usman Bashir

Email: info@goodearthbuilders.ca