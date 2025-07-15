Furball Fitness, a premier pet care company known for its personalized, heartfelt approach to animal services, celebrates its 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, it has stayed true to its mission of treating every pet as a beloved family member. From neighborhood walks to luxury resort stays, the company has redefined what it means to love, serve, and protect animals when their humans cannot be there.

"These 10 years represent our growth and the relationships we've built, the trust we've earned, and the lives we've touched, both human and animal," says Shannon Anello, founder of Furball Fitness. "It's about the wagging tails that greet us every morning and the joy we get from simply being there when pets need a little extra love. This journey has shaped me as much as I've shaped it."

Anello, a longtime Columbus resident with a 15-year background in graphic design and marketing, founded Furball Fitness in 2015 in a leap of faith. Tired of the instability of corporate life and drawn to her love of animals, she turned her freelancing downtime into a passion project of dog walking in her neighborhood. With a handmade website, Anello combined her talents in branding and design and her devotion to pets to set the foundation for the business.

Within six months, the demand for Anello's services was so strong that she hired her first employee. By 2019, Furball Fitness had grown into a multi-service operation with a newly purchased facility to house a full-service pet resort. Today, it has a team of over 30 devoted animal lovers.

Furball Fitness offers in-home pet sitting, training, grooming, and daycare, as well as specialized services such as pet taxis, wedding pet care, and private birthday pawties. The facility is affectionately known among clients as a "heaven for animals," offering a 360-degree care experience that caters to every need a pet might have, whether emotional, physical, or social.

Furball Fitness especially stands out for its heart: Anello herself. Unable to have children, she pours her maternal love into the animals she cares for. These pets are, in every way, her family. Anello's fur family has included Saint Bernards, German Shepherd mixes, and bunnies. Each of them plays a part in her story, and their presence is embedded in the nurturing atmosphere of the pet resort.

"We're not just sitters, walkers, or daycare staff. We're stand-in pet parents when you need us most. Our standard of care is simple. Treat every pet like family," Anello says.

This approach has earned the trust of the local community. One pet parent shared, "My Mason absolutely loves the Furball Fitness team! The team is very welcoming and caring. I feel safe leaving my pet with them... I'd never take Mason anywhere else."

Now, following its 10th year of building trust through transparency, communication, and consistency, Furball Fitness is preparing for franchising, its next exciting chapter. Anello is working to bring the company's signature care model to more communities across the United States. With her marketing background and authentic brand identity already in place, the transition is poised for success.