Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hailed Uruguay's former president Jose "Pepe" Mujica as "a superior human being" Thursday as politicians joined citizens at a memorial for the famously humble ex-leader.

The 89-year-old former leftist guerrilla, who spent over a decade in prison for revolutionary activities, lost a year-long battle against cancer on Tuesday.

He passed away at his farm on the outskirts of the Uruguayan capital with his wife, fellow former guerrilla fighter Lucia Topolansky, 80, by his side.

Lula and fellow leftist leader Gabriel Boric of Chile attended a wake Thursday at the legislative palace in Montevideo, where Mujica lay in state for a second day.

Lula, from the same generation of leftist leaders that ushered in a "pink tide" in Latin American politics in the early 2000s, bowed his head and laid a hand on Mujica's coffin, which was draped in the Uruguayan flag.

"Pepe Mujica is a superior human being, he is a person who tried to change the world with uniqueness, political competence, with the ability to speak above all to young people," Lula told reporters at the palace.

Also attending the service was Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi, Mujica's political heir.

For a second day, thousands of Uruguayans lined up to file past the coffin and sign a condolence book at the parliamentary building, some bearing flowers, others with political party flags tied around their shoulders.

"He taught us many things -- he taught us to be happy with little, not to live for appearances," Paola Martinez said of Mujica, who was known for his modest lifestyle and anti-consumerism.

Outside the palace, street vendors sold hotdogs, political party flags and key chains with Mujica's image.

The plain-spoken activist and farmer earned the moniker of "world's poorest president" during his 2010-2015 presidency for giving away much of his salary to charity, driving himself in a sky blue Volkswagen Beetle, and continuing to live a simple life with his wife and three-legged dog.

He stood out as a progressive force on a continent long dominated by conservative forces.

He legalized abortion and gay marriage and made Uruguay the first country in the world to allow the use of recreational cannabis.

Leftist leaders from across Latin America have hailed his model of leadership as an example for today's politicians.