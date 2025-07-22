A Brazilian Supreme Court judge has threatened former president Jair Bolsonaro with imprisonment, arguing that the sharing of a speech of his by online users was a "violation" of a social media ban, according to a document accessed by AFP on Monday.

The far-right former president, who is accused of attempting a "coup" against his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, made a speech Monday that quickly went viral on social media.

Bolsonaro did not post the speech from his own account, although his sons and political allies did so.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes -- with whom Bolsonaro has clashed often -- displayed posts from accounts on X, Instagram, and Facebook with videos, images, and text from Bolsonaro's speech to journalists in Congress.

According to Moraes, the 70-year-old former president "delivered a speech to be shown on digital platforms."

Bolsonaro is required to wear an electronic ankle bracelet in connection with the case, and to comply with other measures, including a ban from posting on social media.

Moraes called on the former leader's lawyers to provide clarification within 24 hours "on the breach of the precautionary measures imposed, under penalty of immediate imprisonment."

In an earlier decision on Monday, Moraes had warned that any dissemination of Bolsonaro's public speeches on social media platforms would constitute a violation of the measures.

Bolsonaro, however, denounced the move as an act of "cowardice."

He appeared before the cameras to show, for the first time, the electronic ankle monitor he wears on his left foot.

"This is a symbol of the utmost humiliation," he said.

"What matters to me is God's law," he added, rejecting the court's rulings.

US President Donald Trump, who counts Bolsonaro among his allies, has waded into the controversy, accusing the Brazilian authorities of conducting a "witch hunt."

His administration has imposed visa restrictions on Moraes over his conduct in the case, and announced 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian imports unless the charges are dropped.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, one of the former president's sons, stepped down from his position as a congressman in March and moved to the United States, where he is campaigning for the Trump administration to intercede on his father's behalf.

Moraes believes Bolsonaro and his son seek to "subject the functioning of the Supreme Court (of Brazil) to the control of the United States."

Among the restrictions imposed on Bolsonaro is an order not to approach embassies or the governments of other countries.

He must also remain at home at night and on weekends, although he denied any plans to flee Brazil.