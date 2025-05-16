The butterfly logo signifies transformation, rebirth, change, and reshaping of existing trends. From the unnoticeable caterpillar to a beautiful creature, the butterfly's life is about evolving, constant change, and transformation.

OPERI possesses similar traits.

It is an advanced yet simple essential tool designed to help small business owners keep their businesses afloat amid present industry obstacles. Short for Operational Excellence Readiness Index, OPERI is a game-changing platform that will position small-scale manufacturers on the path to substantial and sustainable growth.

The global manufacturing market is replete with challenges—labor shortages, government policies, supply chain disruptions, cost of raw materials, etc. These problems hinder growth and operational viability. OPERI, as a revolutionary app, is eliminating these sticking points. It adopts advanced technology to deliver a comprehensive and data-driven platform that identifies shortcomings and recommends improvements.

It is reshaping the global manufacturing sector one step at a time.

The Power of Data—OPERI's Xiri Analytics Platform

OPERI is data-based. It provides business owners with valuable and timely information about their current outlook, potential, and what immediate problems should be resolved to stay afloat. Xiri Analytics facilitates these.

Xiri Analytics is a data platform that enables governments and trade associations to gather relevant insights, drive policy changes, support manufacturing sectors, and address skill gaps. It expressly resolves lingering industry problems such as the shortage of skilled workers, providing an avenue for worker development. Through this platform, OPERI anonymizes and aggregates results, providing governments with verifiable and accurate insights into national industry health.

OPERI was launched in 2025 by INCIT (International Centre for Industrial Transformation) and has the potential to reach 400 million MSMEs and help over 500,000 manufacturers before the end of 2025. It also has the potential to be a future unicorn—one that will reshape the B2B productivity and policy data analytics sectors.

OPERI's logo is similar to a butterfly, and that's no coincidence—it is a perfect symbol of an essential tool that is transforming, rebirthing, and reshaping businesses, helping owners evolve from chaos to clarity in the shortest time possible. Just as the butterfly represents growth, OPERI represents a valuable platform that is actively assisting businesses to change for the better.

How OPERI Works

"It's like ChatGPT meets McKinsey — but for small factories,"

— Joked one OPERI user in Brazil.

OPERI is reshaping manufacturing practices globally by providing structured assessments followed by data-driven reports and a custom transformation roadmap. To facilitate global appeal, the OPERI app is available in 10 languages and over 30 countries. Additionally, it is compatible with iOS and Android operating systems.

Here's how it works:

Business owners must answer questions across 18 key dimensions (production, HR, automation, digital tools).

An instant report is generated including star rankings and benchmarks with recommendations on how best to improve certain aspects of the business.

A transformation roadmap is provided detailing which processes to improve and how. OPERI does not adopt the one-size-fits-all approach, it caters specifically to individual business needs, delivering data-backed suggestions.

Typically, assessments of this scale and depth can take weeks of consulting time and come at a high cost. But with OPERI, small manufacturers can access this same valuable insight for just €32 (local terms and conditions apply, including tax). This makes OPERI a cost-effective alternative to traditional consulting, providing essential support at a fraction of the cost.

OPERI aims to reach 500,000 MSMEs by the end of this year, cementing its place as the go-to diagnostic tool for global manufacturing.

Download the app now to transform your business into a fully operational one.