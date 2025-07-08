There were protocol-compliant hugs, kisses and firm handshakes Tuesday as the visibly delighted Macrons received an affectionate welcome from King Charles III and his wife Camilla on the first state to Britain by a French president in 17 years.

The French first couple Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte garnered a full quota of royal pomp as Charles and Camilla's guests at the historic Windsor Castle, west of London

Francophile Charles and Macron have already met several times in recent years and enjoy a good relationship.

Underlining their ease in each other's company at the start of the visit -- before it takes a more political turn with an address to parliament -- their exchanges were demonstrably friendly and natural, despite the meticulously regulated protocol.

At their side, their wives Brigitte, wearing a white dress, and Queen Camilla in a bright green outfit appeared equally comfortable as they kissed each other.

Around noon, after a band played the French national anthem, the Marseillaise, the two couples climbed into royal carriages.

The king and Macron, both sporting blue suits, travelled in one while their spouses were in a second.

Behind the first couples, heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, followed.

After that came French culture minister Rachida Dati and defence minister Sebastien Lecornu.

The scene had a touch of deja vu for Dati who previously accompanied former president Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni in 2008.

A large crowd of Windsor residents and tourists lined the way behind security barriers.

"It is really good, it is much nicer than going to London... it is a nice place to have a state visit," said Suzanne Gardener, a 64-year-old retiree who came with her husband to watch the procession.

Windsor and its castle, about 30 miles (48 kilometres) west of London, was a favoured residence of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth, who is buried in the castle's St George's Chapel, was known to favour the property over Buckingham Palace in central London which is currently undergoing renovations.

"I hope he (Macron) enjoys it, and his wife as well... I think they all get along well," added Gardener.

Arriving in the castle courtyard, the Marseillaise was played again by a regiment of the Scots Guards resplendent in their their famous tall bearskin hats, followed by God Save the King.

Then king, queen, the Macrons, William and Catherine then disembarked and took their positions for a royal salute.

The French president and the king then inspected the troops, as planes flew noisily over the castle which is located not far from Heathrow Airport.

Charles nursed a visibly red eye, the result of a burst blood vessel, according to the palace.

As the two leaders prepared to join their wives, the French president narrowly avoided a breach of protocol when he nearly grabbed the king by the shoulder.

Meanwhile, Brigitte and Camilla chatted, smiling and clearly enjoying each other's company.

The three couples then headed for lunch at Windsor before they will be reunited for a state banquet on Tuesday evening, with around 150 guests.

The presence at the banquet of Catherine, also known as Kate, who is recovering from cancer, has not been officially confirmed by the palace.

Dressed in a pale pink Dior jacket and dress ensemble, the princess earlier accompanied Prince William to an airbase west of London to personally welcome the Macrons.