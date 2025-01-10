The X account belonging to a Canadian strip club was shut down after its marquee message mocking President-elect Donald Trump's "51st state" remark went viral.

Benjamin Jackson has worked at the Penthouse Night Club in Vancouver since 2015. As its social media manager, he is also in charge of writing the witty messages seen on the strip club's marquee, the Vancouver Sun reported.

On Wednesday, he was inspired by Trump's remarks to change the marquee's message to read: "Forever neighbours, never neighbors," taking a jab at the American spelling of "neighbors"—and Trump.

Shortly after a picture was posted, the club's X account, @ThePenthouse604, was flagged for potentially hateful content, leading to its account being suspended.

"I was blown away," Jackson told the Vancouver Sun.

Jackson said he uses the sign as an opportunity to make a joke and make people laugh.

"You're never going to make everybody happy," Jackson shared. "Once the signs started going viral and making the news, the club's owner offered to pay me separately for doing it. I feel lucky because every day I get to make people smile, which makes me smile."

Originally published by Latin Times