Cardano: The ADA price surged 10% this month, igniting curiosity about potential 100x projects on its platform—but what Cardano coins should you buy?

Today, we're laying out all the top small caps on ADA that could blow up this year.

You should be paying for this information, but luckily for you, Christmas came early. Here are 10 small caps to check out on ADA.

10 Small Caps on Cardano to 10X

Leading our list is Empowa, a Cardano initiative tackling affordable housing in Africa. Empowa highlights Cardano's potential in practical housing solutions with a social impact by harnessing blockchain for transparency and efficiency. Right now, it's the #2394 ranked coin by market cap, trading at $0.06076.

Another to add to your portfolio is Snake, which stands out as Cardano's top meme coin, outpacing ADA itself. While Cardano has been on the rise, Snake has surged 5% against ADA and soared 30% over the week.

Next up are the reliable OccamFi and SundaeSwap, cornerstones of Cardano's DeFi landscape. These projects have solidified their status as essential players on ADA.

The last token we really want to rave about is World Mobile Token (WMT) a project striving to deliver affordable mobile connectivity across Africa. By leveraging Cardano's tech, WMT is building decentralized communication networks in underserved regions.

Here are the rest of the altcoins we recommend:

Coti: Coti is emerging as a key player in Cardano's financial ecosystem, offering decentralized payment solutions that handle fast, scalable transactions across stablecoins and fiat currencies. Revuto: Another #2000-ranked coin streamlining subscription payments with ADA, enhancing everyday transaction utility through simplified processes and insightful analytics. Milkomeda: Milkomeda bridges Ethereum's Virtual Machine with Cardano, paving the way for Ethereum dApps to thrive on Cardano's network. Cornucopias: A metaverse project that integrates NFTs, gaming, and real-world assets on Cardano. It's gaining popularity as the metaverse and NFT spaces expand.

