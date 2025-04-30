KEY POINTS Turkson toppled Tagle's second place rank at one point late Tuesday on Polymarket

Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, remains the top choice for crypto bettors

Turkson, a Ghanaian cardinal, participated in the conclaves that elected Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis

Talks around who will succeed Pope Francis are intensifying around the world. On market prediction platform Polymarket, the first Black Pope contender toppled Filipino favorite Luis Antonio Tagle at one point to challenge Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin's top spot on the event contract.

At one point late Tuesday, Cardinal Peter Turkson from Ghana unseated Cardinal Tagle in second place, with odds as high as 21%.

To compare, Tagle's chances retreated to 17%, while Parolin remained on top of the ranks, with odds at 27% late Tuesday.

Who is Cardinal Turkson?

Local African outlets have been touting Turkson as a serious contender for the pontificate role in recent days, matching data from Polymarket that shows the Ghanaian cardinal's chances had only begun climbing at least last week.

His official profile at the Vatican website states that Turkson currently serves as the Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

He also served as the president of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference and as Chairman of the Ghana Chapter of the Conference of Religions for Peace.

Quite interestingly, Turkson speaks six languages, including French and Italian. He was also among the cardinals who participated in both conclaves that elected Pope Benedict XVI (2005) and Pope Francis (2013).

Pope Francis himself appointed Turkson into his Chancellor roles and as a member of the Pre-Sinodal Council of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region.

Turkson is an influential voice for the African Church and is known to be an advocate for justice, peace, and human dignity, as per local media.

If elected in the upcoming conclave, Turkson will make history as the first African pope in more than 1,500 years.

Crypto bettors drawn to "Black Pope"

One of the crypto users who placed his bet on Turkson said he expected the cardinals to "choose a Black" pope for sure although the user did not explain why he thinks so.

Several other crypto users seem drawn to the idea of having a Black pope in the modern church era, while one crypto bettor said Turkson was a good bet since he is "ready to bring to the Vatican the rhythm of justice."

A comment that said, "we are going to have a black pope," has gained multiple likes compared to others.

It remains to be seen whether Turkson will have a good chance during this year's conclave to choose Pope Francis's successor.

As of early Wednesday, the event contract on the next pontiff has reached over $10.7 million in betting volume.