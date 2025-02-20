Chicago dog owners are reeling after several pets were shocked by electrified manhole covers and light poles; in one instance, a dog was killed.

The Chicago Department of Transportation announced statement the dangers of stray voltage in the city:

"Stray voltage, while rare, can pose a hidden and unpredictable danger. Because it's invisible and difficult to detect, for pet safety owners should prevent their animals from directly touching metal objects such as light poles and manhole covers," the statement reads.

42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly acknowledged an incident on North Dearborn Street that killed a dog, according to cwbchicago.com.

"A wire was pinched on North Dearborn Street, causing a manhole cover and light pole to become electrically live," the website quoted an email from Reilly to residents. "Two dogs walking in the area were shocked, and sadly, one of them lost its life."

A warning posted on the River North Resident's Association states that pet owners should take "extra precautions" including putting booties on dogs and stopping them from peeing on light posts.

Dog owner Dan Frantz experienced the horror firsthand. Frantz told CBS Chicago what happened to his 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier Sally while out on a walk near Claremont Avenue and Flournoy Street.

"As soon as I stepped up onto that curb next to the light pole, Sally here — she literally, like it almost like was like she was shot. She like seized up and then dropped to the ground," Frantz told the network.

The incident occurred at Claremont Avenue and Flournoy Street. Frantz told CBS that at first he thought the animal was having a seizure or stroke, but when he bent down to touch her he too was shocked.

"When she grabbed onto my hand and I pulled backwards, that broke the current," Frantz told CBS.

The CDOT warned residents that during the winter and cold temperatures the risks of stray voltage rises.

"This is particularly important during winter when snow melts and salt can increase the conductivity of these surfaces. If concerned, residents are encouraged to report the location to the city via 311," the CDOT stated.

Originally published on Latin Times