China presents the top challenge to the United States in its history, surpassing the Cold War, a top US official said Wednesday, as he urged Europe to get tougher on Beijing.

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, a key architect of a 15-year push for the United States to reorient its foreign policy toward Asia, also urged greater US investment in advanced technology to compete better with China.

"There is a recognition that this is the most significant challenge in our history," Campbell told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"Frankly, the Cold War pales in comparison to the multifaceted challenges that China presents," he said.

"It's not just a military challenge; it's across the board. It is in the Global South. It is in technology. We need to step up our game across the board."

Campbell's warning comes despite easing tensions between the United States and China under President Joe Biden, with Republican candidate Donald Trump more frequently speaking in Cold War terms of confronting Beijing.

Biden has supported dialogue with China even as he presses ahead with tough measures including a sweeping ban on exports of advanced chips.

Since a summit last year between Biden and President Xi Jinping in California, China has agreed to key US requests of restoring military communications and cracking down on ingredients in fentanyl, the drug behind an overdose epidemic in the United States.

But the United States has also warned China about support for Russia in its war on Ukraine, saying that its technology exports have allowed Moscow to ramp up military production.

"The challenge is, we've got to get more support here on this," Campbell said of US sanctions on Chinese firms, an issue he said he has been raising on visits to Europe.

Campbell said that most European allies shared concerns on China's ties with Moscow but were still reeling from the "huge shock" of slashing energy imports from Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.

"For many of these countries, doing business with China has been a big deal for 15 or 20 years," he said.

Acting on China, after Russia, could feel like "kind of a one-two punch. You can understand leaders in Europe have some anxieties."

China argues that, unlike the United States, it is not providing weapons to either Russia or Ukraine, but the United States says it is providing support that has military uses.