Social media users in China are trolling the Trump administration by teaching Americans how to bypass the 145% tariff on Chinese goods.

Some users, like TikTok user @Buddhawangwang, are taking President Donald Trump's staggering 145% tariff on Chinese goods as an opportunity to troll the U.S. for not producing as many products.

"Let me show you the United States products in my home," he said, while holding up his empty hands. "Nothing," he added before asking if viewers have products from China in their home and laughing.

Other TikTok users who claim to live in China are offering workarounds to importing Chinese goods without paying the tariffs. Influencer @ChinaTravelWithFrida shared that the country rolled out a new "Instant Tax Refund Policy" program that allows tourists to collect their tax refund after making their in-store purchases.

Another social media user who goes by @GonestLily offered "a safer and more legal method to smuggling" Chinese goods. In a TikTok video shared Friday, she explained Americans can travel to the country acting as a personal service shopper for clients and friends back in the States.

"Avoid the tariff by declaring them as personal items when you return to the U.S.," she explained. "Thus, earning a high-profit margin."

Some American users questioned whether the TikTokers were from China and can therefore be trusted for their advice.

"Is it a scam or a good ole troll 👀," influencer @BlackGirlsWhoBrunch prompted in a TikTok video shared Sunday.

Trump and China's President Xi Jinping have been going back-and-forth since the Trump administration announced an initial 34% tariff on April 2. That number jumped to 104% then 125% after the Eastern power imposed retaliatory tariffs.

On Monday, Trump revealed he will impose new tariffs on imported semiconductors in the coming week.

"We want to make our chips and semiconductors and other things in our country," Trump told reporters. "Nobody should be so rigid, but we have to protect ourselves."

