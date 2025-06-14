Iran has warned it will strike U.S. military bases and ships across the Middle East if Washington continues supporting Israel's defense, escalating a deadly conflict now entering its second day.

Tensions between Iran and Israel surged after Israel launched a sweeping aerial attack on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, claiming Tehran was moving rapidly toward building a nuclear weapon.

Iran was reportedly unprepared for the scale of the assault, which killed dozens, including top generals and nuclear scientists, and caused significant damage to sites like Natanz and Isfahan, according to The Guardian. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed parts of the Natanz facility were destroyed, raising alarm over radioactive contamination.

In response, Iran launched over 200 ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel, resulting in at least three Israeli deaths and dozens injured, while much of the assault was intercepted. Israeli retaliation continued Saturday with new airstrikes on Tehran, including its air defense systems and Mehrabad airport.

Israeli officials declared that the path to the Iranian capital was now "effectively open." Iran's state media claimed Israeli strikes had killed 78 people and wounded more than 320, many of them civilians.

In light of the crossfire, Houthi forces in Yemen reportedly killed five Palestinians, including three children, in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Iran's government issued a direct warning through state media: if the U.S., UK, or France continue aiding Israel—either militarily or by intercepting Iranian missiles—their regional bases and naval assets will be attacked. France and the U.S. had both publicly stated support for Israeli defense efforts, while the UK emphasized de-escalation.

At the United Nations (UN), U.S. officials warned Iran of "dire consequences" should it target American personnel or infrastructure and diplomacy collapsed, with Iran backing away from scheduled talks in Oman.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed further strikes, and Iran's new Revolutionary Guard commander has threatened to "open the gates of hell."

