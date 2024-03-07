KEY POINTS Cloaked Wireless' plans that range from $25 to $75 accept BTC payments

The provider promises cutting-edge protection against SIM swap attacks

CEO Jeremy Hill says the goal is to ensure customers are in control of their own data

Amid a surge in mobile scams, cyber threats, and alarming SIM swapping attacks, Cloaked Wireless bursts into the scene, bringing with it limitless, cryptographically secure data plans founded on customer care and cyber protection. The Newark-based firm is redefining cyber defense and wireless security in an era rife with port-out attacks and unauthorized SIM swaps.

The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) announced on Thursday its new, unlimited mobile plans draped in cryptographic security and expanded payment options.

At a time when mobile-related scams are pilfering millions in funds and personal data from people, Cloaked Wireless provides a secure MVNO that bridges the security gap threat actors use to carry out SIM swap attacks and other cybercrimes.

"Most wireless providers can't offer full security against SIM swaps which are often a combination of cybercrime and human error," Jeremy Hill, CEO of Cloaked Wireless, told International Business Times exclusively.

"With Cloaked Wireless, we're optimizing security by limiting our access to user data and leveraging open source and proven authentication technologies to ensure users are in control of their accounts and their own data privacy," Hill added.

Using secure authentication options and the promise of exceptional nationwide 5G network, Cloaked Wireless describes itself as "the first and only wireless provider in the U.S. to offer this level of protection against SIM swap attacks." The provider also ensures that Cloaked employees and support teams do not have access to customer accounts, which means only users are authorized to modify their accounts and authorize port outs or SIM swaps.

Cloaked Wireless is powered by an exceptional nationwide 4G/5G network that delivers the coverage people want.



Stream, download, and browse uninterrupted.

Customers are offered with flexible plans ranging from $25 to $75 – all unlimited and all available for Bitcoin payments. Traditional payment options are also accepted, but Cloaked Wireless is just one of a numbered U.S. wireless providers to accept BTC payments (on chain or via Lightning), empowering the Bitcoin community to pay for services through a crypto-secure network.

Cloaked Wireless offers convenience at its finest as mobile users can either sign up for a new service plan or transfer their existing account from another service provider. Each plan provides custom security options: an eSIM or a Cloaked Wireless SIM card. The wireless provider operates on a BYOE (bring your own everything) policy, so users can simply bring their unlocked phones, and they get to keep their mobile numbers.

Cloaked Wireless offers multiple payment options, from traditional credit cards to cryptocurrency like BTC (on chain or via Lightning).



Simply choose your service plan, create your account, and choose your payment preference.



Coming soon pic.twitter.com/1PRwGVUfIG — Cloaked Wireless (@cloakedwireless) February 21, 2024

Cloaked doesn't collect data that regulators don't require. No data is ever sold to third parties, emphasizing the company's commitment to customer data privacy.

To mark the launch of its new plans, Cloaked Wireless is offering a limited time promotion exclusively for Bitcoin core developers, subject to the standard terms and conditions set forth by the provider. U.S.-based developers with 10 or more commits – operations that deliver the latest changes of a source code to the repository – can access Cloaked Wireless' service "for life."

The BTC Developer Program also offers a $500 credit on the Cloaked accounts of Bitcoin developers who have fewer than 10 commits but have more than five commits.

In an age where mobile users are vulnerable to cyber threats due to the massive data coming in and out of wireless networks, Cloaked Wireless blazes a trail of innovative security that's set to rewrite the rules of ironclad connectivity.