Global cryptocurrency platform KuCoin has officially introduced KuCoin Thailand, a fully licensed and locally regulated digital asset exchange authorized by Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Following a successful invite-only rollout, the exchange is now open to all qualified users in Thailand,

This launch represents KuCoin's first fully compliant crypto exchange operating under its own brand within a local jurisdiction, underscoring the company's dedication to security, regulatory compliance, and tailored user experiences. KuCoin has recently achieved SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, highlighting its commitment to industry-leading data protection and operational standards, Cision reported.

KuCoin Thailand utilizes KuCoin's advanced global technology, adapted specifically for the Thai market with features such as an easy-to-use interface and secure Thai Baht fiat deposit and withdrawal options. This combination aims to facilitate seamless access to cryptocurrencies for Thai investors.

"Launching KuCoin Thailand is a pivotal moment in our ongoing expansion and compliance efforts," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "We prioritize both regulatory adherence and user safety as foundational values, and this platform will provide accessible, secure crypto services to a vibrant and fast-growing market,'' Coin Telegraph reported.

Thailand continues to emerge as a key hub for digital asset adoption in Southeast Asia, with around 18% of its population—approximately 13 million people—engaging in cryptocurrency as of 2023. The government's progressive approach includes initiatives to enable crypto payments for tourists via credit card integrations, further promoting mainstream use.

Since its founding in 2017, KuCoin has grown into one of the world's most prominent crypto exchanges, serving more than 41 million users worldwide. Its comprehensive offerings span trading, wallets, wealth management, payments, and AI-powered tools. The platform's innovation and user focus have earned it top industry recognitions, including Forbes' "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and placement on the Hurun "Top 50 Global Unicorns" list in 2024.

Eligible users in Thailand can now access KuCoin Thailand at www.kucoin.th and begin trading on a fully regulated, secure local platform.