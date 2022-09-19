A young couple in India died by suicide after consuming an unknown poisonous substance following a domestic dispute over milk, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred in Gurugram city in the Indian state of Haryana, about 20 miles from the national capital of New Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

According to the police, 22-year-old Juhi expressed her craving for chapati, an Indian flatbread, with milk Saturday night after which her husband, Sushanta Ghosh, 25, bought the dairy from a nearby store.

The couple reportedly had an argument over milk later in the night which prompted the husband to consume an unknown poisonous substance, the police said. He was rushed to the hospital as his condition deteriorated and, after about two hours of treatment, was declared dead by the doctors.

Within an hour of her husband's death, Juhi is also said to have consumed a poisonous substance at her home and died. A police team arrived at the residence and found her body.

Speaking with the media, senior police officer Praveen Kumar noted that it was a case of suicide. The families of both the deceased were informed about the incident and their statements have been recorded. None of the relatives have alleged any foul play, Hindustan Times reported.

"It was a simple case of suicide. Both sides of family members of Juhi and Ghosh said in their statement that they had committed suicide over the altercation between them. The bodies were sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway," said the police officer. "We handed over the bodies to kin after the postmortem."

In an incident reported on Aug. 31, a man in Brazil stabbed his girlfriend during a domestic dispute at their house. Bruno Venceslau, 22, went through his girlfriend Maria Soares' phone and checked her messages while she was asleep. He allegedly found a message which implied she was cheating on him. Venceslau is said to have attempted to take his own life with a pocket knife but was stopped by Soares.

If you have thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours, every day.