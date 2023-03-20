KEY POINTS FTR's contracts with AEW is ending in April

Dax Harwood tells fans to wait just a little bit more

Harwood has repeatedly teased a return to WWE over the past months

The world of pro wrestling has been enjoying itself since All Elite Wrestling (AEW) established itself as the closest competitor WWE has had in decades, but one pair's future with the company is up in the air until April.

FTR's Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to clear up the rumors surrounding him and tag team partner Cash Wheeler and what they plan to do next in their careers as their contracts with AEW end in April.

"Just got off the phone with Cash. We've decided what we're going to do come April. Nothing is official yet, so legally, [I] can't speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we'll let all of our fans know," Harwood wrote.

"We owe it to y'all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y'all."

Rumors of the famed tag team making their way back to WWE have been swirling as early as past December after Harwood worked the fans into a frenzy in an episode of his podcast.

Harwood had high praise for former AEW star Cody Rhodes and noted that he wants to share the ring with him "very, very soon" as he believes that he can hang in there with one of the best singles stars in the business today.

The "very, very soon" part of Harwood's statements may have kicked off an unintentional, or intentional at this point, buzz on Twitter as many had grown convinced that they were aiming to rejoin WWE whose creatives are now being handled by Triple H.

Longtime wrestling fans would note that FTR and Triple H have had a solid working relationship between them as they were one of the biggest stars on the tag team scene in WWE's developmental territory of NXT.

From 2015 to early 2017, the then-named The Revival's Scott Dawson and Cash Wheeler (Harwood and Wheeler respectively) went on to face the likes of Enzo Amore and Cass, American Alpha (Chad Gable and Jason Jordan) and, most notably, DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa).

FTR went on to win the NXT Tag Team Championships twice while also being awarded the Tag Team of the Year and Match of the Year, both in 2016, for their Best 2-of-3 Falls match at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in November.

Granted they floundered on the main roster when they got the call-up in April 2017, WWE fans still have a fondness for the duo as they went on to find great success outside of the industry giant by claiming the Lucha Libre AAA, IWGP (New Japan Pro-Wrestling's tag belts) and Ring of Honor tag titles in 2022.

Harwood previously hinted that they may really be going back to WWE after7 sharing a photo to his Instagram story that appeared to have WWE's logo on what many believed to be a contract.

No one knows for certain what FTR is planning next other than them and pro wrestling fans will again be treated to another case of pro wrestling "will they, won't they" until they make it clear where they will be going.