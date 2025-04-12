The death toll in a nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic rose to 226 on Saturday, as authorities said they had returned all victims' bodies to their loved ones.

The disaster claimed the lives of 221 people inside the Jet Set club early Tuesday and four more have died in hospital, Health Minister Victor Atallah told reporters.

A Costa Rican citizen died Saturday, the health ministry later announced, raising the toll to 226 -- although Atallah had warned other badly burned victims were still struggling for their lives in hospitals.

The disaster at the club, the Caribbean nation's worst tragedy in decades, unfolded as several hundred people gathered to see merengue singer Rubby Perez.

The 69-year-old died at the scene and was given a sendoff Thursday at the National Theater attended by President Luis Abinader and the singer's daughter Zulinka, who had escaped the calamity alive.

The roof collapse's toll surpasses that of the 136 inmates who died in a 2005 prison fire in the eastern city of Higuey.

The president's office had earlier said 189 people were pulled alive from the rubble of the nightclub, now reduced to mounds of twisted metal and brick.

Aerial images of the site showed a scene resembling the aftermath of an earthquake.

Several dozen people attended an improvised vigil near the nightclub Friday night.

"A painted flower for each angel up above," read the message on a makeshift altar. "May their rest be eternal... This great injustice must be explained."

Arlenne Matos, 47, lives near the club and that night heard the sound of "an explosion" or "an earthquake," followed by harrowing cries.

"People were shouting 'Let's get out of here! I'm alive! Help me!'" she said. "It's the greatest tragedy I could imagine in all my years."

A steady stream of vehicles stopped near the vigil, some people getting out to stare in somber silence, others bringing candles, flowers, messages or black and white balloons.

The extent of the tragedy had outstripped capacity.

Health Minister Atallah said Thursday that "no pathology institute has the capacity to handle so many bodies so quickly."

But authorities had vowed Friday that all victims' remains would be returned to their families by 2 am Saturday.

Some reported errors, however.

"They gave us a body that wasn't hers," said a distraught Julio Alberto Acosta, who lost his stepdaughter in the tragedy.

"They gave us a bag and we said we had to open it to see if it was her, but it wasn't... We want them to give us the right one so her mom can see her and go to bury her."

The preliminary list of victims includes a Haitian, an Italian, two French citizens and, according to the US State Department, "several" Americans.

The victims also included two retired Major League Baseball players and a provincial governor.

Twelve extra forensic pathologists were brought on to aid in the identification process, according to the health ministry.

The government extended an initial three-day national mourning period for another three days to Sunday and announced the creation of a special commission of national and foreign experts to determine the cause of the disaster.

Abinader on Friday pledged to find out "what happened, why it happened, how it happened."