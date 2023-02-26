There has been a trend in recent years of lotteries having massive jackpots, as some intermittent players tend to only buy tickets when the jackpot balloons.

After Saturday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot will grow to $131 million, with a cash value of $66.9 million, after there was no grand-prize winner.

Saturday night's winning Powerball numbers were 11, 24, 58, 66, and 67. The Powerball was 26. The Power Play was 3X.

The lottery jackpot was an estimated $119 million, with a cash option of $61 million. The next drawing will be held on Monday.

There has only been one grand-prize winner in 2023. The winning ticket on Feb. 6 was for $754.6 million.

There were eight grand-prize winners in 2022. Only one grand prize was less than $185 million.

In 2021, there were six grand-prize winners. Two of the winners hit jackpots of under $34 million, while the rest were for $235 million or more.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The lottery is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A ticket costs $2. There is a one in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize.