Novak Djokovic crushed British wildcard Dan Evans in the Wimbledon second round as he stepped up his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title, while defending women's champion Barbora Krejcikova seeks to prolong her love affair with the All England Club.

After three days of stunning upsets at Wimbledon, Djokovic avoided becoming the latest star to crash out in second-round action.

The Serb needed just one hour and 47 minutes to dispatch Evans with a ruthless 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 victory on Centre Court.

"It means I've been playing quite a long time!" Djokovic said when told he had just secured his 99th Wimbledon match victory.

"I still enjoy it. This court has given me so much. Wimbledon has a special place in my heart. Any history made here is obviously extra special."

Djokovic is dreaming of putting an exclamation point on his incredible career by becoming the most successful singles player in tennis history.

The 38-year-old has been tied with Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam titles since winning his most recent major prize at the 2023 US Open.

And despite losing the last two Wimbledon finals against Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic believes the lawns of south-west London provide his best chance to win that elusive 25th major.

"I'm aware of the history on the line. I'm thinking about the big things I can do in this tournament," he said.

"I don't reflect on it for now. I think that will come when I sip a margarita on the beach with (Roger) Federer and (Rafael) Nadal!"

Krejcikova and world number one Jannik Sinner follow onto court later on Thursday, with both doubtless looking to steer clear of fresh giant-killing acts.

Eight top 10 seeds in the men's and women's singles were beaten in the first round, which ranks as the most at a Grand Slam in the Open era.

Italy's Jasmine Paolini, last year's Wimbledon runner-up, was defeated in the second round on Wednesday to leave only one of the top five women's seeds -- world number one Aryna Sabalenka -- still standing.

Krejcikova looked in deep trouble in her opening match before cutting out the errors and finding another gear to see off Alexandra Eala of the Philippines in three sets.

The Czech 17th seed next takes on US player Caroline Dolehide, whom she has faced just once, beating her on clay in the United States in 2019.

Krejcikova has had a miserable time with injuries this year and arrived at Wimbledon with just six matches under her belt in 2025.

But the two-time Grand Slam champion is relishing being back on the hallowed turf of the All England Club, describing walking onto Centre Court for her first-round match as a "very beautiful and just very joyful experience".

"It's just great to be back," she said. "It's just great to be playing in the temple of tennis. It's just a very, very special place."

Jack Draper is the new figurehead of British tennis, taking on a role filled for a generation by the now-retired Andy Murray.

The fourth seed, who meets former finalist Marin Cilic in the second round, appears comfortable with his new status.

"I kind of play every match like my life depends on it anyway," said the 23-year-old.

Sinner, who has never reached the Wimbledon final, takes on Australia's Aleksandar Vukic, while five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek faces America's Caty McNally.

Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, aged just 18, beat Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) on Court One.

American 10th seed Emma Navarro also advanced to the third round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Russia's Veronika Kudermetova.