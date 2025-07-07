The United States on Monday announced it was revoking its "foreign terrorist organization" designation of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group once linked to Al-Qaeda that toppled Syria's government in December.

"In line with President (Donald) Trump's May 13 promise to deliver sanctions relief to Syria, I am announcing my intent to revoke the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)," said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement.

An armed coalition led by HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa overthrew then-Syrian president Bashar al-Assad last year, ending half a century of brutal rule by the latter's family.

Sharaa took over as interim president, a move that has been cautiously welcomed in Washington, Europe and elsewhere, with historic foe Israel seeking to build ties with the new government.

Washington's move will formally take effect on Tuesday, and comes after US President Trump last week formally dismantled his country's sanctions against Syria.

"Tomorrow's action follows the announced dissolution of HTS and the Syrian government's commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms," said Rubio.

HTS was earlier known as Al-Nusra Front, and was formerly the branch of Al-Qaeda in Syria, but it broke ties with the jihadist group in 2016 and sought to soften its image.

As of 2017, HTS claimed control of swaths of the province of Idlib, in Syria's northwest, and went on to develop a civil administration in the area, amid accusations of brutal abuses against those who dared dissent.

In January, after overthrowing Assad's regime, the new authorities announced the dissolution of all armed factions, with some groups including HTS being integrated into bodies such as the country's new police force.

Trump had lifted most sanctions against Syria in May, responding to appeals from Saudi Arabia and Turkey to help reintegrate the war-battered country into the global economy.

The United States had already removed a bounty on Sharaa's head after he came to power.

On Friday, Syria said it was willing to cooperate with the United States to reimplement a 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel.

The United States and European countries have moved steadily to reengage with Syria since Sharaa took over as interim president, with Britain reestablishing diplomatic ties on Saturday after more than a decade.

Britain has also lifted sanctions on Syria's interior and defense ministries, as well as on various media groups, intelligence agencies and some sectors of the economy.

The Assad regime was toppled after more than 13 years of civil war by a rebel offensive led by Sharaa.

The rebellion was sparked in 2011 by protests against the Assads' brutal rule that were part of the Arab Spring movement.

The growing international backing comes as Syria's new leaders attempt to rebuild the country and reboot its moribund economy, both ravaged by the conflict and crippling sanctions.

From wanted jihadist to statesman embraced by world leaders, interim president Sharaa has undergone a stunning transformation in just six months.

He now leads a government through a five-year transitional period under a temporary constitution that experts and rights groups say concentrates power in his hands.