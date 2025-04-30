Djurgarden are targeting a seismic Conference League shock against Chelsea on Thursday, when they will become the first Swedish team to play in a European semi-final for 38 years.

They achieved the "unbelievable" feat with a dramatic extra-time victory at Rapid Vienna in the last eight, which was their first quarter-final in continental competition since a defeat by Hibernian in the 1955-56 European Cup.

The last club from Sweden to reach the semis in Europe was Gothenburg on their way to the 1987 UEFA Cup title.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Djurgarden turned their tie against Rapid around with a 4-1 second-leg victory in the Austrian capital, helped by an early red card for home midfielder Mamadou Sangare.

"It's one of a kind and it's unbelievable to go through from this," coach Jani Honkavaara said.

"I believe in it and I believe the players believe in it. It's an unbelievable feeling."

Japanese teenager Keita Kosugi scored a crucial goal with 13 minutes remaining to force the added half-hour, before a double from Tobias Gulliksen completed the job.

Djurgarden will be hoping to pull off a momentous victory in arguably the biggest game in the club's history when they welcome two-time European champions Chelsea to their home on the island in central Stockholm.

"I have never played against such a good team. Of course it's going to be a tough game but we can beat Chelsea as a team," insisted Kosugi.

Honkavaara's side have been hit by a series of injuries, with forward Patric Aslund and midfielder Oskar Fallenius among those sidelined, while former Sweden international Albin Ekdal is not part of the Conference League squad.

First-choice goalkeeper Jacob Rinne is also now a doubt after missing training with illness.

"It's difficult to understand that we go -- hopefully not with 14 players -- against Chelsea," Honkavaara said.

Finnish boss Honkavaara only took over in December, after long-serving joint-coaches Thomas Lagerlof and Kim Bergstrand left in October.

A glamorous clash against Chelsea is a far cry from the 1980s and 1990s when the club bounced between the top two divisions in Sweden several times.

One promotion in 1985 was helped by the goals of future England striker Teddy Sheringham, then on loan from Millwall.

The club also almost suffered bankruptcy in the 90s after financial problems.

But Djurgarden -- part of a multi-sports club and who have often lived in the shadow of the ice hockey team -- are now in rude health and sold out their 30,000-capacity 3Arena within 30 minutes of tickets going on sale for Thursday's match.

"We could have probably sold out 10 full 3Arenas for this match," said the club's press officer Olle Arnell.

Some high-profile sales have also helped financially, including Marcus Danielson's move to Chinese side Dalian Professional in 2020 and youngster Lucas Bergvall's transfer to Tottenham last summer.

Former Sweden defender Danielson is now back at Djurgarden and has played 14 of Djurgarden's 16 matches in their Conference League run, which started with a second qualifying round win over Luxembourg club Progres Niederkorn in July.

Djurgarden would keep alive their hopes of becoming only the second Swedish team to win a European trophy should they get past Chelsea and set up a final against either Real Betis or Fiorentina in Wroclaw on May 28.

They have won the Swedish league title 12 times, including on three occasions during their 'golden era' in the early 2000s.

Chelsea will be red-hot favourites, though, and a far tougher proposition than Djurgarden have faced so far.

Their previous beaten opponents in the Conference League this season also include Welsh club The New Saints and Iceland's Vikingur Reykjavik.

But another win this week for a club known for its links with the Swedish nightclub and rave scene would spark quite the party.