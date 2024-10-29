Freddie Freeman homered for a record-tying third consecutive game and the Los Angeles Dodgers reached the brink of a World Series title by beating the New York Yankees 4-2 on Monday.

Freeman, who smashed a walk-off grand slam to win the opener in Los Angeles, crushed a two-run homer in the first inning and Walker Buehler threw five shutout innings allowing only two hits to spark a victory that leaves the Dodgers 3-0 up in the best-of-seven series.

"When you come into a road park you want to try and strike early and quiet the crowd down and we were able to do that in the first inning," Freeman said.

The Dodgers can capture their first crown since 2020 by winning game four on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees will head into that game knowing that no team has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win the World Series.

"We're trying to get a game tomorrow. That's where our focus lies," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Hopefully we can go be this amazing story and shock the world."

"Right now it's about trying to get a lead, trying to grab a game, and force another one, and then on from there," Boone said. "But we've got to grab one first."

Freeman matched Hank Bauer in 1958 and Barry Bonds in 2002 as the only players to homer in the first three games of a World Series.

The Dodgers first baseman also matched George Springer's record of homers in five consecutive World Series contests.

Freeman though was uninterested in personal milestones after the win.

"When it's all said and done I can look at that but the most important thing is one more win," Freeman said. "That's all I care about right now. I don't care how it happens. I just want to get one more win."

The Yankees have not been swept in a World Series since Cincinnati did it in 1976. The most recent World Series sweep was by San Francisco over Detroit in 2012.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says his players yearn for a champions' parade in Los Angeles, their first since 1988 after a pandemic scuttled 2020 celebrations.

"We want that parade. We never got a chance to celebrate with the city of Los Angeles. That's something of incentive," he said. "Outside of that, you have an opportunity to be a world champion. That's more than enough incentive and motivation."

The Dodgers seek their eighth World Series title while the Yankees, with a record 27 crowns, chase their first World Series title since 2009.

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder in Saturday's game-two triumph but was back in the leadoff role as designated hitter to start game three.

The 30-year-old Japanese superstar walked on four pitches to open the game before scoring on Freeman's homer.

"They made some mistakes with the heater and he made them pay," Roberts said.

Ohtani hit 54 home runs and stole 59 bases this season, the first such 50-50 player in MLB history.

"He's not feeling his best but whatever percent of Shohei is better than most people," Roberts said.

Tommy Edman scored in the third on a Mookie Betts single and Gavin Lux scored in the sixth on an Enrique Hernandez single for the Dodgers.

Buehler, who has twice undergone "Tommy John" elbow ligament surgery, struck out five to earn the win.

"It takes that adrenaline to really get me going mentally," Buehler said. "There's something different in the playoffs."

Roberts saying the 30-year-old right-hander showed his best form of the season.

"This is as confident as I've seen him," Roberts said. "His stuff was as good as it has been all year."

Six Dodgers relievers denied the Yankees until Alex Verdugo's two-run homer in the ninth produced their only runs.

"Most of their bullpen guys came in and threw a lot of pitches," Boone said. "Hopefully that little bit of familiarity serves us well."