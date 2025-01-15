Rapper Drake on Wednesday filed suit against his own label, saying Universal Music Group's release and promotion of a Kendrick Lamar track dissing him amounted to defamation and harassment.

UMG is behind both Drake and Lamar, two superstar rappers who last year exchanged a litany of increasingly vitriolic diss tracks.

Lamar's chart-topping Grammy-nominated "Not Like Us" was the major blow in the war of words, and Drake said its punchlines accusing him of pedophilia saw Universal betray him in favor of profits.

In the suit filed in Manhattan's federal court and seen by AFP, Drake says Universal "approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track" that was "intended to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal pedophile, and to suggest that the public should resort to vigilante justice in response."

In releasing and promoting "Not Like Us," the Canadian artist born Aubrey Drake Graham, 38, says the record company chose "corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists."

The lawsuit cited the track's promotion as causing a "physical threat to Drake's safety" as well as a "bombardment of online harassment."

It cited a pre-dawn shooting last May that saw a gunman shoot and wound a security guard at the superstar rapper's estate in Toronto, and described subsequent break-in attempts.

"These events were not coincidental," the suit says, before detailing the defamation allegations.

A Universal representative did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Drake -- the reigning highest-grossing rapper -- is not taking legal action against Lamar, and he is not suing over the lyrics themselves.

"This lawsuit is not about the artist who created 'Not Like Us,'" read the court documents. "It is, instead, entirely about UMG, the music company that decided to publish, promote, exploit, and monetize allegations that it understood were not only false, but dangerous."

The filing says Universal did so by promoting the song, but also the album image -- which Drake says features his actual house -- and music video associated with the track.

The suit alleges that because Drake's current record deal with UMG -- he's been with the company for over a decade -- is nearing expiration, the label is aiming to devalue his music in a bid to lessen his bargaining power to renegotiate his contract.

Lamar, meanwhile, was under a short-term deal with the company extended last year.

"UMG's campaign was successful. The recording cloaks cleverly dangerous lyrics behind a catchy beat and inviting hook," reads the suit.

"Capitalizing on those attributes, UMG used every tool at its disposal to ensure that the world would hear that Drake 'like 'em young.'"

"Not Like Us" is up for five Grammys early next month, including the prizes for the year's best record and best song.

Lamar, 37, is also due to helm the exceedingly high-profile Super Bowl halftime show later February in New Orleans.

Proving defamation requires that a publisher knowingly distributed false information.

The suit emphasizes that Universal wouldn't have maintained the long-standing business relationship with Drake it has if it believed he engaged in pedophilia or sex abuse.

Late last year Drake had filed pre-litigation actions against Universal, which also named Spotify, in a New York state court as well as in Texas.

His lawyers withdrew the New York filing as they filed the federal case.

A statement from Universal released at the time of that filing said that "the suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue."

"We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns," the statement continued. "No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear."

mdo/md