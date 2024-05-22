A company's values reflect the people who manage the organization. That is why the right partnerships are critical. The last few years of social and economic turmoil have rocked many companies' foundations and core values. The recovery has been slow, due in part to outdated consulting solutions.

Dream Forward, Founded by Kalyn Romaine in 2016, steers away from traditional consulting firm techniques of novel-like decks and lectures. Instead, Kalyn prioritizes intimacy, efficiency, and creativity by leveraging her own organizational psychology frameworks. Kalyn avoids a one-size-fits-all approach, whether working with clients or peer companies. She develops innovative frameworks, strategies, and experiences for clients that lead to sustainable change. Kalyn authored Evolution to Equity: The Founder's Guide to People, Culture & Inclusion to summarize her major theories and concepts for business leaders seeking a road map to culture change. The book is Kalyn's guide to synthesizing and understanding Human Resources, DEI, and Organizational Development by highlighting how these aspects inevitably affect one another.

Kalyn's childhood in Detroit and early career experiences in urban planning and community development built her empathy for how business decisions affect communities and the people within them. This early start with people at the center of her human resources drives her approach as a founder and organizational psychologist. Furthermore, she has worked with companies of all sizes and industries, from emerging startups to beloved multinational corporations; Her formal business education and executive experience have been transformational. Kalyn's philosophy is Dream Forward's foundation for implementing systemic change, building all-win strategies, and improving relationships through trust and mutual respect.

Dream Forward is driven by Kalyn's desire to help others unleash their full potential, both creatively and financially. The firm's offerings include strategic advisory services and executive coaching, as well as talent development program management and innovative learning experiences.

For over 15 years Kalyn has coached over 6,000 clients and transformed a wide array of companies, from unicorn startups to Fortune 100 companies. Her fresh and trustworthy approach has saved clients millions of dollars, in addition to their brand integrity.

Kalyn's ethos is that people, culture, and inclusion work is more than money. Her unique approach honors the dignity of the team and the communities they impact. "I've built my company the right way, and I want to maintain these values. If you create your own strategies and blueprints, no one will ever 'compete' with you since no two people or companies are the same. I help my clients shine their best qualities because that is a reflection of how I treat Dream Forward.