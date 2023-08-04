KEY POINTS NFT avatars will display different outfits and hairstyles from Presley's legendary career

King of Rock 'n' Roll Elvis Presley is all set to make his grand debut into the metaverse with the Ethereum metaverse game "The Sandbox" on Aug. 9.

The game will feature a total of 3,000 avatars to celebrate the late musician's enduring legacy.

These officially-licensed NFT avatars will display different outfits and hairstyles from Presley's legendary career through the years. In addition, each of these avatars will feature a unique set of emotes, taking inspiration from his iconic dance moves on the stage.

"These 3,000 Elvis Avatars embody the rebellious spirit of rock 'n' roll, complete with leather jackets, slicked-back hair and a sense of untamed charisma," the game said in a pre-sale listing.

While the public sale will begin on Aug. 9 after an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale window for registered owners of NFT-based avatar collections of "The Sandbox" and allowlist members, all Elvis avatars will be officially disclosed on Aug. 11. All avatars will be divided into four rarity levels, with each one costing about 100 SAND (worth $41 at the time of writing), according to NFT Evening.

Go back in time and captivate the world like @ElvisPresley with his electrifying presence 🎤👑



This epic collection features 3,000 Avatars, each with its own distinctive traits ready to shine in the metaverse 🕺



Get on the allowlist now: https://t.co/R1lrr9kFyx pic.twitter.com/uT9bL7S5Ea — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) August 2, 2023

The NFT avatars were first announced by the Elvis Presley Legacy Council last year with the aim of introducing the music legend into blockchain-based platforms. Minted on Ethereum's scaling network Polygon, these avatars will be playable in all future Sandbox multiplayer experiences.

Owners of Elvis NFT will benefit from additional perks, including governance and voting rights for the Elvis Legacy Council DAO (decentralized autonomous organization). As a result, they will help in shaping the future surrounding Presley's digital expansion.

"We believe in a world where Elvis fans participate and shape the direction and future of the Elvis Presley Digital Estate," the council said in a statement, as per Decrypt.

Last year, The Sandbox announced plans for developing an official Elvis Presley metaverse space in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises and web3 studio Run it Wild. The project features digital recreation of Graceland and unique NFTs.

"These incredible partners, all leaders in the craft, help us build a one-of-a-kind meeting place for Elvis fans. The Elvis metaverse will host an array of ground-breaking experiences, generative collections, a showcase of rare concerts, fan experiences and real events," Run It Wild director Adam De Cata said at the time.

Sébastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox, had expressed plans to develop Elvis avatars for use in their native game, allowing users to turn into Presley. It would further build an immersive and gamified world of Elvis in the metaverse.

"Elvis Presley is one of the most iconic singers and performers of all time and this partnership will extend his legacy into the metaverse," Borget said. "We want to empower his fans to express themselves and become their very own Elvis, creating an exciting way to experience his likeness across generations and keep him forever in the limelight thanks to technology."