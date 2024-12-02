KEY POINTS For young investors, Bitcoin represents their generation's asset: OKX's Haider Rafique

Traditional firms are jumping into the $BTC world amid the entry of a pro-crypto US administration

$BTC will go mainstream with a combination of high-profile endorsements, cultural relevance, and continued institutional adoption

Bitcoin is now recognized as foundational asset in the evolving digital economy: Rafique

Bitcoin's early days in the finance world were met with intense skepticism due to its "speculative" nature and doubts from traditional financial services providers who refused to embrace a new system.

Fast forward to 2024 and BTC has become a force to reckon with. The community is very engaged, and the economy has risen above the doubts to enable the world's first decentralized cryptocurrency to reach a staggering $1.9 trillion market cap.

In an exclusive with International Business Times, prominent former trader and now C-Suite at leading cryptocurrency exchange OKX, Haider Rafique, shared his insights on Bitcoin's journey toward its current place in finance and the roles young investors and institutional adoption are playing in the digital coin's ascent.

How Young Investors Are Affecting Traditional Systems

Bitcoin's rise apparently came with the emergence of a new generation of consumers who try to avoid the stock market.

Research in 2023 showed that only 30% of millennials actually invest in the stock market due to multiple financial crises that they witnessed, including the global crisis of 2008, the pandemic-triggered market crashes, and a growing loyalty to cryptocurrency.

"For young investors, Bitcoin represents their generation's asset. They view the stock market with skepticism and gold as a relic of their parents' era. Bitcoin's appeal lies in its limited supply, decentralization, and practical utility," Rafique said.

He went on to add that this generation largely thrives on convenience and on-demand services, and Bitcoin "inherently" aligns with expectations related to the said factors. "It's not just an investment—it's a modern financial tool designed for a digital-first era," he noted.

More and more traditionally conservative institutions are observing the way the new generation of asset holders are behaving, and it's getting clearer by the day that they are changing their views on BTC.

This has become apparent with recent statements from Charles Schwab's incoming CEO, Rick Wurster, who acknowledged when BTC was challenging $100,000 last week that he felt "silly" for not having invested in crypto early on.

Traditional Firms Move in at the Critical Time

The entry of traditional institutions into the Bitcoin frenzy and the broader crypto space comes at a crucial time as the world's attitudes toward BTC shift dramatically, as triggered by the impact of the 2024 U.S. elections.

Rafique noted how the critical point of entry among institutions is "less about Bitcoin specifically and more about the broader adoption of blockchain technology."

Every transaction is publicly visible on the blockchain – a level of transparency that challenges financial institutions to "rethink" the way they operate, Rafique said. These days, consumers have become increasingly aware of such bank practices, and they are open to yield generation provided that there is a fair, transparent incentive mechanism for both parties.

The evolution of transparency in terms of financial transactions was emphasized by the blockchain, and the entry of a pro-crypto government, specifically in the world's economic leader, the U.S., encourages the shift.

Institutions are beginning to understand the dynamics and benefits of blockchain's transparency. "Traditional institutions must move away from legacy systems that feel outdated and opaque, embracing blockchain's potential to rebuild trust and provide the level of access modern consumers now expect," Rafique said.

Bitcoin's Journey to Mainstream

There are various factors that affect BTC's road to mainstream adoption, but for Rafique, the key is a good combination of "institutional validation" and widespread public awareness.

He went on to add that Bitcoin adoption goes beyond its transparent and fast-transaction infrastructure. It's also about storytelling and visibility.

"From a marketing perspective, global narratives have significant impact. For instance, Barack Obama's 'Hope' campaign and Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again" resonated far beyond politics, becoming global movements," he explained.

There's also the influence of some of the corporate world's most prominent figures, such as Elon Musk, and even political leaders. "When they discuss Bitcoin, it amplifies its importance to audiences who might otherwise remain skeptical or unaware," he said.

Ultimately, the end of BTC's mainstream journey will be marked by combined high-profile endorsements, cultural relevance, and continued institutional adoption.

Will Bitcoin Ever Be Seriously Challenged?

It remains to be seen whether an altcoin will ever come close to BTC's value, even as Ethereum (ETH) and several altcoins have been surging alongside Bitcoin in recent weeks.

For Rafique, Bitcoin's decentralization is the cornerstone of its strength. "Replicating Bitcoin's unique attributes—24/7 trading, a capped supply, and a transparent public ledger—poses significant challenges for new entrants aiming to develop similar offerings," he said.

Indeed, BTC's innate features, despite early concerns from traditional financial firms regarding creator Satoshi Nakamoto's anonymity, and its first mover status, make it difficult for competitors to emulate its success.

Bitcoin: From Speculation to Legitimacy

There are still quite a few names in traditional finance who haven't turned toward Bitcoin or crypto. However, the apparent changes in views from high-profile figures, such as Jamie Dimon have demonstrated the digital asset's resilience and relevance in the global financial ecosystem.

The approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the continuing ascent of the crypto asset's price, and more interest from companies seeking to hold BTC in their balance sheets, have all helped establish Bitcoin's place in finance.

"Today, Bitcoin is no longer dismissed as a speculative fad—it's recognized as a store of value, an inflation hedge, and a foundational asset in the evolving digital economy," Rafique said.

He acknowledged the fact that scalability and regulatory scrutiny are still the main challenges around the world's largest cryptocurrency. Still, Bitcoin's journey is unlike any other crypto asset in the market.

"Bitcoin's track record and growing integration into traditional finance make it clear that it has moved beyond skepticism to become a legitimate force in the world of finance," he concluded.

BTC prices are currently trading in the $96,000 highs. It is on its way toward joining Alphabet and Amazon in the $2 trillion market cap club, and the vision is only getting clearer as it breached the $1.9 trillion mark during the weekend.