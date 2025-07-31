Few people can turn personal passion into a force for good, but Cindy Dunston Quirk has done exactly that. Inspired by her love for dogs, she founded Scout & Zoe's, a brand dedicated to helping pets live healthier lives while tackling broader challenges with innovation, compassion, and a purpose that extends beyond profit.

Scout & Zoe's was born out of necessity in 2010, long before pet wellness was a mainstream conversation. Dunston Quirk's dogs, Scout and Zoe, battled food allergies. "Finding treats that wouldn't trigger a reaction was nearly impossible, especially with so many imported options loaded with questionable additives and hidden allergens," she shares.

Dunston Quirk, who had no corporate machinery behind her, simply started experimenting. She discovered that elk antlers were a safe option for her dogs and began sourcing, cutting, and sanding them in her garage. At first, it was a personal solution. After debuting at a regional hunting expo and selling out, it became apparent this wasn't just a helpful fix for her dogs. It was something other pet owners had been desperately searching for, too.

From that moment, Scout & Zoe's became a brand with a profound mission. Today, it offers a line of single-ingredient, high-protein treats, including frog legs, kangaroo jerky, freeze-dried minnows, trout heads, and even chicken toppers, all of which are safe for dogs, cats, and small animals. Each product is made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients and produced in facilities within the United States. By prioritizing novel proteins and allergen-friendly options, Scout & Zoe's fills a real void in the pet industry for animals who otherwise struggle to find suitable food options.

One customer noted, "My senior dog loves these. They're lightweight and easy for her to chew, even with her missing teeth. These have been a game-changer for snack time!" Another wrote, "My dog has a sensitive stomach, and these treats work perfectly for him. No upset tummy at all!"

The innovation continued. Committed to sustainability, Dunston Quirk pioneered the use of black soldier fly larvae and Asian carp in pet products. These are two unconventional but highly nutritious protein sources. Black soldier fly larvae are rich in essential nutrients and require minimal resources to farm. Meanwhile, Asian carp, an invasive species that threatens North American waterways, became a healthful solution when processed into treats.

Despite quietly leading the charge in these areas, Scout & Zoe's has often flown under the radar, especially compared to larger companies with expansive marketing budgets. However, Dunston Quirk never set out to chase accolades. Her goals have always been personal, driven by the well-being of animals, and focused on creating real impact. She even launched Scout & Zoe's University, an educational platform for retailers and pet parents. Its goal is to demystify novel proteins and empower more people to make informed choices about their pets' nutrition.

That same sense of purpose reflects the brand's most heartfelt endeavor: Scouting for the Cure. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit was founded to fund research into hemangiosarcoma, an aggressive and often fatal form of canine cancer. It's a personal mission. Dunston Quirk had lost two of her dogs, Schatz and Scout, to this disease. The experience left her devastated but determined.

"There's some really promising research out there on hemangiosarcoma, but so much of it has stalled because the funding just isn't there. My mission is simple. I want to see a cure in my lifetime," Dunston Quirk remarks. To that end, a portion of the profits from Scout & Zoe's go toward supporting Scouting for the Cure.

Even beyond cancer research, every aspect of the business is designed with a broader social good in mind. Scout & Zoe's products are packaged by individuals with intellectual challenges through a collaboration with a center that equips them with life and job skills for independence. Additionally, the carp-based treats are processed at a facility employing people with prison records, giving them a second chance at stable employment. With every step of its supply chain, Scout & Zoe's chooses dignity, purpose, and community.

Scout & Zoe's is preparing to scale its mission globally. With products already reaching pets in Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea, expansion into the Middle East and beyond is on the horizon. The goal is to ensure pets everywhere, especially those with limited access to high-quality, allergy-friendly food, can benefit from these solutions.