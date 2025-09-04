In September 2025, Springfield Commonwealth Academy's (SCA) tradition as a sports academy was expanded under the leadership of President Angelene Huang.

Huang made it her mission to introduce the AI & Robotics Innovation Lab. Paired with entrepreneurial projects, the lab is preparing students not just to understand technology but to create and lead with it. This year, SCA will make history as the first U.S. secondary school to introduce a $40,000 humanoid AI robot, Samantha, into the classroom. She is designed to help students master AI applications and learn how to operate and control robots in an increasingly automated world, preparing them to be the real leaders of the future.

Since acquiring SCA, President Huang has guided the school's vision to inspire global leaders for tomorrow. At its heart is the L.E.A.A.R. philosophy: Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Academics, Athletics, and Resilience.

This framework, Huang says, is not just a slogan but a roadmap: "These five pillars shape how our students grow. They're learning not only what's in the textbooks, but how to think critically, lead with confidence, and create real impact."

That vision comes at a pivotal time. Private schools across the country are struggling, with many closing under the weight of rising costs and shrinking enrollment. But Huang, who has already turned around one historic school, is proving that with innovation and resilience, education can thrive again.

Huang first made her mark in education at the New York Military Academy (NYMA), the alma mater of the current U.S. president and many major business leaders. When she arrived in March 2023, the school was struggling financially, and morale was low. Within months, she restored credibility by stabilizing finances, rebuilding trust, and reimagining curriculum.

Her formula was clear: linking learning with real-world application. At NYMA, she introduced entrepreneurship and business programs that gave students practical skills while building new revenue streams through investment classes and leadership summer schools. She also launched drone simulation and 3D printing programs, drawing on her own background in engineering to spark curiosity and pride among students.

That same commitment to entrepreneurship, thinking creatively, solving problems, and building sustainable systems, is now at the heart of SCA's turnaround. Guided by L.E.A.A.R., the academy has already launched transformative initiatives.

Furthermore, Huang has delved into Business and Finance Courses that connect classroom learning with real-world applications, empowering students to think like entrepreneurs and problem-solvers. Additionally, thanks to her own athletic student life, she has expanded the sports academy to include basketball, soccer, rowing, hockey, tennis, and golf. She has also introduced academic programs that integrate leadership and entrepreneurial spirit into every student's growth journey, strengthening both character and confidence.

"These schools were on the brink," Huang says. "What I do is identify the pain points, whether it's enrollment, curriculum, or student engagement, and turn them into opportunities."

SCA's model is already attracting attention far beyond Massachusetts. In the first year alone, SCA recruited over 150 students from 27 countries and attracted attention from national and international media outlets, spotlighting the school as a pioneer in entrepreneurial education, blending technology, leadership, and resilience to create a new kind of boarding school.

The impact extends beyond campus. By weaving together academics, innovation, and community engagement, SCA has positioned itself as a thought leader in preparing students for success in an AI-driven, global economy.

For Huang, though, the mission is bigger than reputation. It's about ensuring education creates leaders who can solve problems and contribute to society. "Our students are learning how to add value, how to think globally, and how to lead with empathy," she says. "That's what leadership looks like in the 21st century."

Springfield has long been known as the "City of Firsts", home to America's first armory, the birthplace of basketball, and countless industrial innovations. But like many post-industrial cities, it has faced decades of economic decline.

The SCA campus itself tells that story. With 14 historic buildings, some of which had fallen into disrepair, the school reflected both the glory and the struggles of the city around it. Huang sees the school's revival as part of Springfield's own renewal. "This city has always been about innovation," she says. "Now it's time to carry that spirit into education. By bringing new energy and global leadership to Springfield, we're also contributing to the city's future."

Huang's ability to lead transformations is deeply rooted in her personal story. Originally from Guizhou, China, she grew up in one of the country's disadvantaged regions. Her parents, especially her mother, instilled in her a fierce belief in the power of education. "Every sacrifice that my parents made taught me that education is not just about knowledge, it is about opportunity and hope."

That conviction carried her to a renowned university in Beijing and later to the United States, where she earned degrees in environmental engineering, computer science, and an MBA from Yale University.

But Huang overcame profound personal challenges in her younger years. During her university years, Huang quickly rose as both an academic standout and an athlete, winning medals in track events and leading morning assemblies before thousands of students. She was, by all accounts, a rising star on campus. But despite her achievements, she endured a period of near-fatal personal challenge due to the minority culture gap. The experience tested her spirit and resilience, becoming her turning point. "Those setbacks helped me find my life's purpose. Helping others achieve their true potential," she explains.

After the financial crisis of 2008, she quickly distinguished herself on Wall Street with her rare blend of trading, math, and coding expertise. Within days of applying, she was recruited to a renowned American hedge fund company, where she managed billions and navigated cutting-edge technologies like cybersecurity years before it became mainstream.

That strength shaped her pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the midst of chaos, Huang founded the Alliance for Impact (AFI), a nonprofit that mobilized Asian American community organizations. Within weeks, AFI fundraised and delivered millions of dollars in medical supplies, organized free public-interest seminars, and created a platform of hope and connection at a time of crisis.

At the height of the pandemic, AFI's virtual events drew tens of thousands of participants weekly. "We created a platform for knowledge, hope, and connection when people needed it most," Huang says. Today, AFI counts nearly 70,000 members, making it one of the most active Asian American community platforms in the country.

"America gave me a second chance," she says. "Founding AFI was my way of giving back to my community."

Now at SCA, Huang is channeling everything she's learned, from Wall Street finance to community organizing, into building a model for future-ready education. The school's partnerships with initiatives like the Youth Sustainable Investment Competition, the Youth Entrepreneurship and Finance Association, and the Global Youth Climate Fellowship connect students to platforms as far-reaching as the United Nations climate conferences.

Her dream is clear: to see global youth at large step into mainstream leadership, bringing cultural confidence, compassion, and vision with them.

"I've turned around two historically significant schools that people thought were beyond saving," Huang says. "I know it can be done. With innovation, with love, and with vision, we can give these students not just an education, but a future."