Former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari was buried at his home in northwestern Katsina state Tuesday, with the multiple heads of state in attendance guarded by a heavy security detail.

Thousands of Nigerians gathered for public prayers in the town of Daura before the former leader was laid to rest in private at his family compound, which had been bustling with mourners paying their respects since his death over the weekend.

Buhari, who died at the age of 82 in a London clinic on Sunday, ruled Nigeria first as a military strongman in the 1980s and then later as a self-described "converted democrat", serving two terms as president from 2015 to 2023.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Africa's wealthiest billionaire Aliko Dangote, the president of Guinea-Bissau and prime minister of Niger, as well as former Niger president Mahamadou Issoufou were all in attendance, local media reported.

The presence of Niger's Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine came after his country and Nigeria saw diplomatic relations deteriorate since a 2023 coup overthrew Niamey's civilian leaders.

As Buhari's body made its way from England to Daura, less than 20 kilometres (about 10 miles) from the Niger border, a massive security presence of police, soldiers and plainclothes officers was deployed in the usually sleepy town.

Nigeria, particularly in the north, has for years suffered attacks from insurgent jihadists and armed criminal gangs. Although he was elected on a mandate for change, Buhari's time in office failed to put an end to the violence.

He made history in 2015 as the first opposition candidate to defeat an incumbent leader at the ballot box.

But Buhari was accused of squandering both political opportunity and popular goodwill in his time at the helm.

Economic woes further dogged the oil giant during his tenure, while poverty, corruption and inequality remain entrenched.

He retained a reputation for personal austerity, however -- a rarity in cash-soaked Nigerian politics.

"Baba will be remembered for his honesty," mourner Kabir Ibrahim told AFP.

Images broadcast from inside the family compound showed a military band playing a final send-off for Buhari, whose remains were draped in the green-and-white Nigerian flag, as soldiers saluted and mourners dressed in colourful kaftans bowed their heads.

Young men climbed trees overlooking the courtyard to catch a glimpse of the final rites.

The flag was removed and his body, draped in white, was buried.

Security ahead of the internment was so tight that Buhari's family members found themselves locked out of the family compound Tuesday afternoon, including Fatima Isah, who said she was the ex-president's 78-year-old niece.

"Buhari was my provider, but he is no more. To add to my torment, they have refused me entry," said Isah, in between sobs.

Muttaqa Mahmud Bebeji, a civil servant, travelled 150 kilometres from the city of Kano to pay his respects among the "sea of the people," calling Buhari "irreplaceable."

Despite harsh criticisms of Buhari's presidency, Daura welcomed him home.

"Buhari was an upright man who did his best for Nigeria, but he was human and prone to shortcomings," Nasiru Abdullahi, a 35-year-old tyre mechanic, told AFP on the eve of the funeral.