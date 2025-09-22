Almost two dozen town halls in France were on Monday flying the Palestinian flag from their entrances in defiance of an interior ministry warning not to do so ahead of the recognition of a Palestinian state by President Emmanuel Macron.

The president is due to recognise a Palestinian state in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, following up on a pledge he made in the summer that angered Israel.

However hardline Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who is also leader of the right-wing Republicans Party, has last week issued a circular ordering prefects -- the top local state-appointed officials -- to oppose the flying of the flags.

"The principle of neutrality in public service prohibits such displays," the interior ministry said, adding that any decisions by mayors to fly the Palestinian flag should be referred to courts.

"This evening, the president will announce at the UN the recognition of the State of Palestine.

"Nantes is supporting this historic decision by the French Republic by raising the Palestinian flag for the day," the Socialist Party (PS) mayor of Nantes, Johanna Rolland, said on X.

The flag was already flying in front of her town hall in Nantes, one of the major cities of western France, an AFP correspondent reported.

The vast Paris suburb of Saine-Saint-Denis also raised the Palestinian flag at a ceremony attended by PS leader Olivier Faure, who has bitterly opposed Retailleau's order and said he has written to Macron asking the president to rescind it.

"It is a sign of solidarity with this decision," to recognise a Palestinian state, he told BFMTV.

The town halls of at least half a dozen Paris suburbs run by left-wing parties also hoisted the flag.

In total 21 town halls across the country were flying it, the interior ministry said.

Foreign Minster Jean-Noel Barrot appeared wary of being drawn into the debate on what he described a "historic day for peace".

"I do not want... it to be used for political polemics, to divide us at a time when, more than ever, we need to be united to be strong," he told TF1 television.

The flags of both Israel and Palestine, as well as peace images of a dove and olive branch, were projected late on Sunday onto the Eiffel Tower, which illuminated in celebration of the recognition of the Palestinian state.

"Paris reaffirms its commitment to peace, which more than ever requires a two-state solution," Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote on Bluesky.