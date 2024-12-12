Car dealerships must now be wary of dissatisfied buyers as a driver in Utah crashed his car into the storefront from where he had bought the vehicle earlier that day after his refund claims were denied following mechanical problems with the car.

A now viral video of a man hurling through the glass door of a car dealership, driving the car that he just bought from the establishment, has sent the online world abuzz

News.com.au reported that the driver was 35-year-old Michael Murray from Utah. He purchased a Subaru Outback from the Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne showroom on Monday. Based on the report, Murray seemed to be dissatisfied with the car that he bought and so he went back to the showroom and asked for a refund.

The staff at the Mazda showroom denied his request for refund. This apparently irked Michael, which led him to literally smash the car into the showroom, according to a report on The New York Post.

The video captured the exact moment that Murray broke through the glass door, leaving a trail of glass and debris in his path. Staff members were caught by surprise, and one could be heard in the video saying that they should call the cops.

Not satisfied with the damage that he caused, Murray opted to hurled abuses at the staff of the showroom. Thereafter, he just sauntered off as if nothing happened. Reports also did not indicate whether he paid for the damage, nor made amends for how he acted.

Collin Rugg posted about the incident on X indicating that it only took hours between the time of purchase and the time that he smashed Mazda dealership's front door.

The video showed that he also broke the information desk that was located right in front of the main door.

Having caused damage to the dealership, he was thereafter arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and felony criminal mischief.

The video has already reached more than 16 million views and so many reactions were posted by online users.

NEW: Utah man drives his car through the front of a Mazda dealership just hours after purchasing the car from the same dealership.



The incident happened in Sandy, Utah, after the man was told he couldn’t return the car.



The man told the dealership that he would drive the car… pic.twitter.com/nNASSjOw0y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2024

One user joked, "A man of his word, Colin. I can respect that."

Colin also said, "Not many people keep their word in this day and age."

Another user commented that he actually understood that it was a joke, "however, shouldn't make a negative remark when you see people doing destructive things."

One user however, said, "People are getting fed up with getting screwed by businesses and corporations."

Another said that he simply could not understand the logic.

"Not only is he now stuck with the car. It's damaged & insurance isn't gonna pay for it," the user wrote.