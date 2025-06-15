Hundreds of protesters supporting various causes assembled peacefully in downtown Calgary on Sunday as the Group of Seven summit began a long drive away in the mountain resort of Kananaskis.

In recent years, G7 protests have become tightly controlled affairs. Demonstrators are confined to designated spaces, often more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from where world leaders meet.

The 2025 edition is no different, with protesters voicing their anger in Alberta's largest city.

Canadian officials promised a livestream of their messages to the isolated mountain town of Kananaskis where leaders of the seven industrialized nations are meeting.

The crisis in Gaza was a dominant theme for the crowd of about 500 gathered in front of Calgary's main municipal building -- one of several areas in the city designated as protest zones.

Police said no protesters were present at the other two local demonstration zones, including one near the Calgary airport where the leaders began arriving.

"I'm here because I'm an Indigenous person," said Emrys Peacock, who came by bus from British Columbia's Okanagan region.

"As an Indigenous person, I can't ignore a fellow Indigenous nation being bombed, murdered and starved at the hands of an occupation, (something) my people have been through since colonization," she added.

Dozens of other protesters also railed against Israel's war campaign in Gaza, which was triggered by the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas.

Calgary student Terrence, who declined to give his last name, seemed surprised by the calm atmosphere.

"I'm a little underwhelmed. I thought there would be a lot more confrontation because last year's Gaza protest was quite tense," he said.

Unsurprisingly, hostility toward US President Donald Trump emerged as another major theme, particularly regarding his suggestions that Canada should become America's 51st state.

Calgary native Diane Houston carried a sign calling the US leader an "abomination" and a "sociopath." She said she wanted "to make sure he's under no illusion that Canadians want to be a 51st state."

Tracy Osterland from nearby Canmore echoed this sentiment: "Trump is a wannabe dictator, and he definitely needs to be stopped. Enough of the 51st state stuff already. We're not at all interested."

Capturing the potpourri of themes at the protest, her double-sided poster had biting criticism of Trump on one side and a colorful welcome sign for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the other.

"I'm really hoping that they can do something for him," she said of the Ukrainian leader, who will be attending the G7 summit along with other invitees.

Another attendee beyond the seven leaders of the industrialized countries is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched strikes on Pakistan last month after an attack on civilians in divided Kashmir.

The G7 leaders "are the world's peacekeepers," said Asif Nazir of the Jammu Kashmir National Awami Party.

"We give our message to Modi and all the G7 summit participants to come forward and solve this issue, as per the Kashmiris' wishes," he said.

Environmental concerns also featured prominently, with activists highlighting Canada's vast freshwater resources.

Ila Dame from the group Protect Alberta's Rockies and Headwaters suggested Trump's interest in Canadian annexation stems from coveting resources.

"We have 20 percent of the world's fresh water. Trump wants our water and our resources. It has nothing to do with wanting our people," she said.

Despite being relegated far from the actual summit, most protesters took the strict rules surrounding the G7 in stride.

"I do think it would be more effective if we were closer, if we could actually get the attention of the people who attend the G7," Peacock said.

"However, we will have an effect anywhere," she added, not regretting her long ride to Calgary.