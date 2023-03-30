KEY POINTS Germany has sent Leopard 2A6 tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

It has also sent first aid kits and turnips for the Ukrainian army

Berlin announced it will send an additional 12 billion euros worth of military support to Ukraine

Thousands of weapons, ammunition and tanks from Germany landed in Ukraine on Thursday as part of the European country's pledge to help Kyiv in its war against Moscow.

Germany's latest package includes both lethal and non-lethal military aid. The package consists of 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks with ammunition, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored repair and evacuation machines, 2 WISENT 1 mining tanks, 52 zetros tanks, 40,000 first aid kits and 103,000 turnips, per a list released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).

"The Federal Government supports the Ukrainian military in close coordination with its partners and allies. This list provides an overview of lethal and non-lethal German military support for Ukraine. It includes deliveries from the Federal Armed Forces, as well as supplies from German industry financed from the Federal Government's funds for so-called security capacity building," the UAF General Staff added.

🇩🇪 🇺🇦 Німеччина передала Україні чергову партію допомоги для фронту - танки Leopard 2A6, БМП Marder і танки для розмінування, про що свідчить оновлений перелік допомоги на сайті Федерального Уряду...

In addition to the military aid package, the Budget Committee of the German Bundestag on Wednesday gave the go signal for Berlin to send an additional 12 billion euros ($13.01 billion) worth of military support to Ukraine.

The new aid package will include 3.2 billion euros ($3.49 billion), which will be disbursed throughout the year, and credit lines amounting to 8.8 billion euros (nearly $9.60 billion) between 2024 and 2032.

"With the money, Ukraine can directly buy armaments with the support of the German government," three politicians representing the coalition government on Germany's committee said in a statement. "It is important to support Ukraine as long as necessary."

Germany's aid comes as the battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces for control of the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast turns into a "slaughter-fest" for Russian troops, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told U.S. lawmakers Wednesday. It is believed that up to 500 Russian soldiers are getting killed or wounded each day in the Bakhmut direction.

It is unclear how many Russian fighters are currently positioned in Bakhmut, but Gen. Milley said an estimated 6,000 Wagner mercenaries are fighting in the town in addition to some 20,000 or 30,000 troops who were reportedly recruited from Russian penal colonies.