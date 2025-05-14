Western powers must not be divided in confronting Russia over the Ukraine war, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday, urging a united stance between Europe and the United States.

Merz, who took power last week, also pledged Berlin would build up its military to become "Europe's strongest conventional army" and play a greater role in NATO and the EU in the standoff with Moscow.

"It is of paramount importance that the political West does not allow itself to be divided," the conservative Merz told parliament in his first major address as chancellor.

"And therefore I will make every effort to continue to achieve the greatest possible unity between our European and American partners," he added, after two recent phone calls with US President Donald Trump.

His comments came as international efforts have gathered pace towards a Ukraine ceasefire and peace talks, with European allies backing calls for a 30-day freeze of hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him in Turkey on Thursday, with no firm response so far from the Kremlin.

Trump -- who has become increasingly frustrated at what he sees as the failure of Kyiv and Moscow to compromise -- said Monday he was "thinking" about going to the talks.

Zelensky has urged Trump to help secure the meeting with Putin, while accusing the Russian leader of not seriously wanting to end the war.

Merz said that "in the past few days, I have spoken with President Trump twice by phone. I am grateful for his support of the initiative for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire."

"Such a ceasefire can open a window in which peace negotiations become possible."

Merz stressed that there must be "no dictated peace and no submission to militarily created facts against Ukraine's will".

"We continue to vigorously support the attacked country Ukraine," he said, calling it "a joint effort of Europeans, Americans and other friends and allies".

The conservative leader harshly criticised Russia for launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over three years ago.

"Russia has broken all the rules that have governed our coexistence in Europe since the end of World War II, and especially since overcoming the division of Europe," said Merz.

"The outcome of this war will determine whether law and order will continue to prevail in Europe and the world -- or whether tyranny, military force and the sheer right of the strongest will prevail."

Merz pledged his government would build up the long-underfunded German military, having already secured hundreds of billions of euros with a fiscal plan passed by the last parliament.

"Strengthening the Bundeswehr is our top priority," Merz said. "The German government will provide all the financial resources the Bundeswehr needs to become Europe's strongest conventional army.

Merz added that "our goal is a Germany and a Europe that are so strong together that we never have to use our weapons. To achieve this, we will have to assume more responsibility within NATO and the EU."