Google Maps has gone live with a new Gemini-powered feature for iPhone users that automatically searches your screenshots for familiar places and bookmarks them. The feature, announced in March, is now available, and it's here to change how users save and revisit places they view on the web or social media.

Rather than switching between apps and typing in addresses, this smart update streamlines trip planning and location bookmarking through artificial intelligence.

How Google Maps' Screenshot Scanner Works

To get the new feature, make sure your Google Maps app is up to date with the latest version by clicking here. Launch the app and go to the "You" tab, where you will see a new "Screenshots" list awaiting you. A brief demo will guide you through how it works.

After it's turned on, Google Maps utilizes AI to find location data such as business names and street addresses in your screen captures. Your identified locations will appear in a "Review" carousel where you can choose if you want to "Save" or "Don't Save."

Turn on Auto-Scan for Smooth Location Findings

The magic behind this feature is in turning on the "Allow Access to All Photos" permission. Maps will then automatically scan for any new screenshots containing location-based content and bring them up for easy saving with this setting enabled.

According to 9to5Google, if you want to have manual control instead, you can also browse through your gallery and import individual screenshots into the "Review" section manually. A clean toggle for "Turn on/off auto-scan" lies under the carousel, allowing you complete control over the behavior of the feature.

All Locations Are Saved Privately First

When a screenshot is recognized and saved, it goes directly into the "Screenshots" list, a private space visible only to you. From there, you can choose to organize these places into custom lists, such as restaurants to try, future travel destinations, or must-see attractions.

This feature makes it simpler to pull up the locations later; what was once a scattered array of photos becomes a centralized travel planning center.

Now iOS-Only, Android Soon to Follow

This capability is presently limited to iOS users in the United States with English as their device language. Google has, however, assured that Android support is imminent, expanding access to this influential tool shortly.

Since we're in a digital age where looking for new places is possible on Instagram and TikTok, this new feature will be a blast. Interestingly, it provides customers with a frictionless means to save and revisit places without interrupting the fluidity of their scroll experience.

With Gemini AI, your location-related queries will now be answered. Google hears us and is pushing yet another initiative in turning Maps into something beyond a navigation platform: an intelligent and personalized trip companion.

Originally published on Tech Times