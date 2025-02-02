Music's brightest stars on Sunday rocked the red carpet at the Grammys, music's biggest night in their sexiest, skin-baring ensembles.

While the Oscars are known for embracing a classic brand of Hollywood glamour, the Grammys are daring: some of the most iconic fashion looks have emerged at the storied gala, such as Jennifer Lopez's plunging green Versace gown in 2000.

Here's a look at what the A-listers wore to the Grammys in Los Angeles:

Beyonce may be looking for her first Album of the Year win, but rival Taylor Swift is vying to extend her own record with a fifth victory in the top category -- and she was dressed to impress in a sexy, sparkly red one-shoulder mini-dress.

Red is the title of one of her albums, but it is also the signature color of boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs. Speculation ran rampant on social media about the message she was trying to convey.

Her naughty thigh chain with a "T" charm also begged the question -- did it stand for Taylor, Travis or both?

Breakout star Chappell Roan, up for multiple Grammys, is known for her theatrical style, and she did not disappoint.

She hit the red carpet in a vintage look from Jean-Paul Gaultier inspired by Edgar Degas's depiction of ballet dancers.

The pop singer wore a fascinator to match the bright yellow and baby blue printed gown with dramatic black bows on the shoulders.

Her makeup was heavy, and her signature red curls flowed loosely down her back. Her nails were long and golden -- like the statuettes she hopes to take home.

Lady Gaga, who is also known for being sartorially dramatic (meat dress, anyone?), went for goth chic in a long-sleeved black corseted Vivienne Westwood gown with a full skirt and matching jet-black hair.

Besides Roan, other members of music's new generation of pop stars didn't let their red carpet moments go to waste, rocking decidedly sexy looks.

Sabrina Carpenter, who won her first Grammy in the pre-gala ceremony, wore a backless baby blue JW Anderson floor-length halter gown with a feather peplum and hem.

Her blonde locks were swept into a come-hither curly up-do that conjured up images of Marilyn Monroe.

Charli XCX, who scooped up three Grammys before the main gala began, wore a gray Gaultier gown with a corset bodice and oodles of frothy chiffon -- definitely very brat.

And Olivia Rodrigo slayed in a daring black halter gown with a plunging neckline and a nearly bare back, with just a few straps holding it together.

Rapper Kanye West, who has 24 Grammys to his name and was nominated for best rap song this year, arrived on the red carpet with his wife Bianca Censori, who was practically naked in a sheer body stocking that left everything in view.

Singer Willow Smith, the daughter of Hollywood couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith rolled up in a bejeweled bikini and a tuxedo-style jacket.

Her actor brother Jaden had a giant black castle hat encasing his head.

And singer Joy Villa, who has made no secret of her support for President Donald Trump with her looks over the years, wore a red baseball cap that bore a resemblance to the ubiquitous MAGA hats at his rallies.

Villa's chapeau, paired with a slinky golden gown, simply said: "The Hat Stays On."