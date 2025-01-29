An overwhelming 85% of Greenland's residents have rejected President Donald Trump's push to bring the Arctic island under U.S. control, according to a new poll.

Trump, who returned to the White House earlier in the month, has expressed renewed interest in acquiring Greenland due to its vast untapped natural resources and strategic location.

However, a new poll published Wednesday revealed that Greenlanders have made it clear they do not want to become Americans, Barron's reported.

"It's the first poll that asked a representative section of Greenland's population and I think this is very important," Kasper Moller Hansen, a political science professor at the University of Copenhagen, said. "I think this poll shows very clearly that they do not want to be American."

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark with a population of approximately 57,000, has long been of interest to the U.S. due to its natural resources and Arctic positioning.

Trump first proposed purchasing Greenland during his first term in 2019, a move that was swiftly rejected by Danish and Greenlandic officials. Despite this, Trump's administration has now renewed efforts to incorporate the island into the U.S., suggesting possible economic or military measures to achieve this goal.

Greenland's Prime Minister Múte Egede has repeatedly stated that Greenland seeks full independence from Denmark but has no interest in joining the United States.

Meanwhile, Denmark has increased defense spending for Greenland, pledging $2 billion for Arctic security measures, including new ships and drones, signaling its commitment to maintaining sovereignty over the island.

Originally published on Latin Times