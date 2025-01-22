Greenland "is not for sale," Danish lawmaker Anders Primdahl Vistisen declared in a fiery televised address while taking direct aim at President Donald Trump.

In the dramatic video posted to X Tuesday Vistisen said, "Dear President Trump, listen very carefully, Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is not for sale. Let me put it in words you might understand, Mr. Trump: f--k off."

Greenland is not for sale. Greenland has been part of Denmark for 800 years, more then double of the time the US has existed.



Any true patriot should understand that this is an uacceptable attack on national sovereignty! pic.twitter.com/SlHbR5OGjg — Anders Vistisen (@AndersVistisen) January 21, 2025

In his posting of the video, Vistisen wrote, "Any true patriot should understand that this is an unacceptable attack on national sovereignty!"

In December, Trump called Greenland's acquisition "an absolute necessity" for U.S. security, as reported by CNN.

He's refused to rule out military or economic coercion to gain control of Greenland and previously described such a move as necessary for economic security. Analysts believe Trump's focus on Greenland stems from its vast reserves of rare earth metals.

Users on X quickly weighed in on the video, with one commenting, "Let the Greenlanders vote on their own destiny," while another added, "Let the people of Greenland decide."