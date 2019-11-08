Following the Nov. 6 recall by Simmons Prepared Foods for more than 2 million pounds of chicken products because they may be contaminated with metal, Rastelli Bros., Inc. has recalled about 130,464 pounds of raw ground beef because it may be contaminated with plastic.

The recalled beef was produced from Oct. 3 through Oct. 15 and has an establishment number of EST. 7877-A located inside the USDA mark of inspection. The contaminated ground beef was shipped to distribution centers and retail locations in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland.

The recall affects 16-ounce vacuum-sealed packages labeled as Natures Rancher 100% Grass Fed Organic Ground Beef 85% Lean, 15% Fat. The affected beef has case codes of 9276, 9283, 9287, and 9288 and use or freeze by dates of 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19, and 11/11/19.

The recall also affects 16-ounce vacuum-sealed packages labeled as Nature’s Rancher 100% Grass Fed Organic Ground Beef 93% Lean, 7% Fat. The affected beef has case codes of 9276, 9283, 9287, and 9288 and use or freeze by dates of 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19, and 11/11/19.

Labels of the recalled ground beef products can be viewed here.

Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled ground beef. It should not be consumed. The affected beef should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Mike Kelley, vice president of sales at Rastelli Bros. at 1-856-803-1100.

Rastelli Bros. discovered the issue after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) received consumer complaints through its USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline and through a direct consumer complaint to the company.

Rastelli Bros. has not received any reports of adverse reactions to the recalled beef. Those that are concerned about illness or injury from the affected meat should contact their healthcare provider.

Photo: Reuters