The global digital advertising market size was valued at over $630M in 2022 and is expected to reach over $800M by 2028. That presents a CAGR of 4.02%, showcasing the boundless potential of this industry. These statistics suggest a crowded and competitive future for all digital marketers, and it's crucial to come up with high-tech and unique ideas to stand out.

Realizing the importance of innovation, Gustavo Geraldes, a renowned entrepreneur and the founder of MILKIT, Sendii, and Home Sales Club, recently announced the launch of DripX Media. This launch symbolizes his venture into a different sector of digital marketing, focusing on building D2C consumer products and service brands rather than instant cash flow through affiliate commissions. Having combined his experience from previous companies, Gustavo is equipped with all the qualifications necessary to materialize his vision for the future of marketing.

Gustavo has a successful track record of building direct-to-consumer companies from the ground up to generating over $100M per annum, and all signs point to DripX Media being able to repeat Gustavo's previous successes.

DripX Media is a merge of Gustavo's previous endeavors, with the spotlight being on MILKIT, a performance marketing company. By combining his understanding of the advertising industry and the drive to always grow and improve, Gustavo is going to, quite literally, milk years of his experience to grow brands that he expects to become household names.

The mission of DripX Media is to help funded direct-to-consumer companies drive hyper-growth and increase customer lifetime value. By running high-intent, profitable ads across major social media and advertising platforms, DripX Media improves the overall net promoter score and ensures higher and more stable profits.

"My mission, as the founder of DripX Media, is to foster an environment where transparency, compliance, and respect for brand equity are imperative. Unlike affiliate-based companies, our value lies in the relationships with our brand's customers. Right from the start, we intend to engage, overdeliver at every step of the way, and make the customer experience nothing short of amazing. At DripX Media, we believe that by putting customers first, profits will always follow," expresses Gustavo.

DripX Media has just launched into the digital marketing scene and it's already been making significant strides. Hundreds of thousands of customers have been acquired for strategic partnerships and three consumer-facing brands have been developed internally and are ready to launch. DripX Media excels at understanding customer intent and develops systems to support hyper-growth with the use of innovative technologies and unique omnichannel marketing strategies.