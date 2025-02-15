Hamas released three more hostages on Saturday as part of a delicate ceasefire agreement with Israel, which freed 369 Palestinians in exchange.

The hostages released were Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, an American-Israeli; Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29, an Israeli-Russian citizen; and Iair Horn, 46, an Israeli-Argentine dual citizen, Fox News reported. The three men had been held captive since Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, in which hundreds of civilians were kidnapped, sparking the ongoing war in Israeli-occupied Gaza.

The hostages were transferred to the Red Cross, which then handed them over to Israeli authorities. They were reported to be in stable physical condition and have since been reunited with their families.

"We welcome them with a warm hug," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. "We have prepared for their return and, together with their families, will support their recovery after the long and agonizing days in captivity."

24 hostages and more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners have been released so far as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. Approximately 70 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, with roughly half believed to be dead.

Israel still holds nearly half of the Palestinians it has agreed to release in the first phase, which involves Hamas releasing 33 hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The war could resume if no agreement is reached for the second phase, which demands Hamas free all remaining hostages and extend the ceasefire indefinitely.

"This week, Hamas once again attempted to violate the agreement and create a fabricated crisis with false claims," Netanyahu's office said. "Thanks to the deployment of our forces inside and around the Gaza Strip, and due to President Trump's clear and unequivocal statement, Hamas backed down, and the hostage release continued.

Hamas has accused Israel of blocking the delivery and administration of medical supplies, fuel and equipment necessary to clear rubble in Gaza. The group may refuse to release more hostages if it believes Israel will resume fighting.

