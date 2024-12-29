The heartbreaking last words of one of the 179 passengers who died in South Korea's worst domestic aviation disaster on Sunday were revealed.

"Should I say my last words?" the passenger said in a text after sharing that a bird had gotten stuck in the Boeing aircraft's wing, according to reporting by Reuters.

The plane, a part of South Korea-based Jeju Air's fleet, was traveling from Bangkok, Thailand, when it crashed into a concrete wall at Muan Airport then burst into flames.

Two crew members survived the harrowing crash that claimed the lives of 179 passengers, most of whom were South Korean. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries, per Reuters.

The tragedy marks South Korea's deadliest domestic air accident. In 1997, a flight traveling from South Korea to Guam killed 229 of its 254 passengers after it crashed while approaching the Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport.

Originally published by Latin Times